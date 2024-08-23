Massive $650 discount knocks the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop with Core Ultra 7 155H and RTX 4070 to $1,350

We just spotted a deal at Dell’s online store that drops the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop with Core Ultra 155H/32GB/1TB/4070 to $1,349.99 shipped once you enter promo code SAVE10 at checkout. That’s straight up a $650 discount on a fairly new machine with a $2,000 price tag. This particular gaming laptop powered by Intel’s latest Core Ultra processor hit the scene earlier this year, and today’s deal lands as its first big discount, dropping it down to the lowest price we can find. The same laptop with lower 16GB memory is currently fetching $1,900 at Best Buy.

The Alienware m16 R2 that’s discounted right now comes with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor and an RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM. It’s also fully kitted with a 16-inch QHD+ 240Hz display, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB Gen 4 SSD, among other things. This Alienware m16 R2 laptop with a Dark Metallic Moon finish comes with the brand’s M series keyboard with per-key RGB lighting, and it also has a solid set of ports, support for Wi-Fi 7, and a 240W power adapter.

This, by the way, is not the only Alienware laptop that’s discounted right now. Best Buy’s ongoing Tech Fest sale has also knocked the Alienware x14 R2 14-inch gaming laptop to $1,100. It’s powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i7 and RTX 4050 GPU and is down $600 from its usual price of $1,700.

Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop features:

With lower thermals and improved efficiency, Intel Core Ultra processors provide balanced performance for gaming on the go. 3D hybrid architecture delivers multitasking performance with the combined capabilities of performance-cores, efficient-cores and low-power efficient-cores – all while remaining cool and quiet.

2560 x 1600 resolution delivers amazing color and clarity with nearly 2.8 times the pixel density of Full HD.

Backed by 8GB GDDR6 dedicated video memory for a fast, advanced GPU to fuel your games.

Reams of high-bandwidth DDR5 RAM to smoothly run your graphics-heavy PC games and video-editing applications, as well as numerous programs and browser tabs all at once.

Save files fast and store more data. With massive amounts of storage and advanced communication power, PCI-e SSDs are great for major gaming applications, multiple servers, daily backups, and more.

