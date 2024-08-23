Never run out of AC outlets with this massive 24-outlet surge protector at $20 (33% off)

The official TROND storefront on Amazon is offering its brand new 24-Outlet Surge Protector for $20.29 Prime shipped once you clip the on-page 30% off coupon and enter promo code 5VU1L7HOJAS7 at checkout. This massive power strip hit the scene earlier this month carrying a $30 price and a sweet 30% launch deal. Today’s 33% discount, however, shaves an additional $1 over its previous discount, marking a new all-time low on Amazon. Head below for more details.

Pretty much every other surge protector pales in comparison to this one from TROND which wields 24 outlets. What you get here is a 4,000J surge protector that ensures you never run out of AC outlets. While 24 outlets may seem like a lot for some, this is perfect for those with too many devices to power, be it in their gaming room, office, or workbench. What’s also great about this surge protector is that it comes with a 360-degree rotating outlet so you route the main cable and plug it in any angle.

Don’t stop with just a surge protector, and consider picking up a couple of tiny Baseus 30W GaN chargers too while they are down at just $12 from their usual price of $20.

TROND 24-Outlet Surge Protector features:

The 360 ° rotating plug has obtained a US invention patent, US Utility Patent No.: 11901685. The 360° rotating flat plug offers convenience and adaptability for various outlet layouts, especially in less accessible locations, allowing for easy plug and unplug. The rotating flat plug design is a game-changer for tight spaces, enabling devices to plug flush against the wall, eliminating the need to move furniture or deal with bulky plugs that obstruct access to outlets.

Introducing our versatile 24-in-1 Power Strip Surge Protector, featuring 24 AC wide outlets with a rating of 1875W/15A and support for Universal Voltages (100V-250V). The adaptable spacing and wide layout allow for easy plug-in of bulky adapters and cords side by side, eliminating blockages and the need for multiple power strips. This power strip is perfect for gaming or media set up, surround sound system, TV, phone, tablet, PC, laptop, gaming computers, lamps, and other devices simultaneously.

