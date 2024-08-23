Sony 2024 BRAVIA 8 OLED Google TVs with AirPlay 2 and exclusive PS5 features at new lows starting from $1,698

Amazon is offering a great deal to land a 2024 Sony 65-inch OLED 4K Ultra HD TV BRAVIA 8 Smart Google TV (complete with exclusive PS5 features) for $1,898 shipped, as well as some new lows on its alternate sizes too. Fetching $2,500 most days since it first released in May, it’s already seen a few steadily growing discounts in the last two months, but today its coming in to undercut them all with a $602 markdown that lands it at a new all-time low price.

You’re looking at the latest of Sony’s OLED smart TVs with Google’s entertainment platform (and assistant) built right in and featuring over 8 million self-lit pixels for the ultimate viewing experience. Having voice commands included alongside the direct access to your favorite streaming services gives this TV one of the smoothest and cleanest user experiences on the market.

You’ll be getting a 120Hz panel here, coming with VRR and ALLM that lets the TV adjust its own refresh rate and latency settings, while the new Source-based Tone Mapping tech “enables the source to send a video signal that takes full advantage of a specific display’s HDR capability.” It’s also been given Apple AirPlay 2, four HDMI 2.1 inputs, and it has the exclusive PS5 features that we mentioned earlier: Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode that both “optimize the picture quality for gaming and streaming.”

Other 2024 Sony BRAVIA 8 OLED TV discounts:

Prime Day lows have returned on the entire lineup of 2024 TCL smart TVs too – with models ranging from 43 inches to 98 inches and currently up to $2,002 off. There’s no telling how long these low prices will stick around, so don’t dawdle too long on making decisions. You’ll also find more discounted models in our smart TV hub, or for ambient lighting upgrades that can sync with your media, head over to our smart home hub.

Sony BRAVIA 8 OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV features:

MINI LED BRIGHTNESS AND CONTRAST: Thousands of Mini LEDs are precisely controlled by XR Backlight Master Drive to deliver authentic contrast and our brightest ever 4K TV.

BILLIONS OF REAL-WORLD QLED COLORS: Access billions of accurate real-world colors with QLED technology and XR Triluminos Pro.

POWERFUL TV PROCESSING: XR Processor intelligently enhances every scene in real-time boosting color, contrast, and clarity.

BEAUTIFUL PICTURE FROM ANY ANGLE: Beautiful picture from any angle – Get a premium picture, with reduced glare, from every seat in the room with X-Wide Angle and X-Anti Reflection.

YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING APPS IN ONE PLACE: Get access to all your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, the Apple TV app, Crunchyroll, and many more with Google TV. Easily stream to your TV with support for AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in. And with Google Assistant, use your voice to search and ask questions.

MOVIES INCLUDED WITH THE BRAVIA TV: Enjoy streaming high-bitrate, high-quality 4K UHD movies included with the SONY PICTURES CORE app (formerly BRAVIA CORE). Get 10 credits to redeem on latest release movies and 24 months subscription on hundreds of classics.

STUDIO CALIBRATED PICTURE: Get picture quality just as the creator’s intended with studio calibrated picture modes specially designed for Netflix, Prime Video, and SONY PICTURES CORE (formerly BRAVIA CORE).

