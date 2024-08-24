Amazon officially announces its massive upcoming Prime Big Deal Days event for October

Less than a month after the exciting summer Prime Day event, Amazon has now taken to its official news feed to announce this year’s fall Prime-exclusive shopping event. Much the same as last year, Amazon is looking to get a head start on the holiday shopping season by hosting its second Prime-only sale event roughly one month before the Black Friday festivities kick-off. The 2024 sale will once again be taking on the Prime Big Deal Days and will land in mid-October.

Amazon officially announces its Prime Big Deal Days

For those unfamiliar with last year’s October sale event, it essentially works exactly the same as the rest of its Prime-only, Black Friday-style sales – massive price drops for two days straight across all product categories, just for Prime members.

Prime Big Deal Days is a “members-only shopping event and one of the big reasons to join Prime. There are many other reasons to become a Prime member, though, including faster delivery, more exclusive savings, and benefits like Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, and Amazon Pharmacy.”

It, as per usual, will include deep discounts on products from just about all of your favorite brands and take place across 19 countries, including “Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, Turkey,” and, of course the US.

If it wasn’t already obvious as of yet, Amazon hasn’t let the cat out of the bag on the actual dates here, but you can expect the usual 2-day sale event some time in the middle of the week in the middle of October for the start time. We will let you know as soon as we do.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!