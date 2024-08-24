Harber London debuts new leather and recycled fabric MacBook sleeve with AirTag pocket [Launch deal]

Harber London has now unveiled its new MacBook Sleeve. Officially dubbed the All-Rounder Laptop Sleeve, it once again showcases the brand’s penchant for premium materials and design to provide your precious on-the-go computing system a home it deserves. This time around Harber is delivering a combination of materials with leather accenting alongside black and navy colorways as well as a pair of more earthy treatments. But best of all, it will begin shipping in early September and there’s an early launch deal at the ready. Head below for more details and a closer look.

New Harber London leather and recycled fabric MacBook sleeve

Harber London is best known for delivering sumptuous leather goods, ranging from the frankly incredible City MacBook backpack I reviewed and still use to this day, to its Overnight duffle and Tech Dopp Kit we just featured in our first 9to5Toys Travel Kit feature – a new series focusing on our favorite travel gear. This time around we are getting much of the same, just in the MacBook or laptop ready sleeve form-factor, albeit with a two-tone vibe that combines recycled fabric and leather detailing.

The new All-Rounder Laptop Sleeve is made of what the brand calls a durable water-resistant outer shell fabric made of recycled plastic bottles. This environmentally-conscious approach carries through to the inside of the carrier as well with a soft lining that is also crafted from repurposed plastic bottles. But this is Harber London after all, and it just wouldn’t be the same without that hit of leather around the top of the sleeve that takes this for some everyday, run of the mill sleeve to something that’s both luxurious and recycled.

I particularly love the leather logo tag here, leather zipper pull, and the sort of belt trap-style that wraps around the top of the case.

Here’s more details from the brand on the material use:

We use Premium Full Grain Leather from Leather Working Group Tanneries. These leathers will age beautifully as they form a unique patina overtime. As any noble woods, you may be able to appreciate some natural marks that shall not be deemed as defects but as a true statement of natural quality. 100% Recycled Plastic Bottles Fabric. This durable, Water-Resistant and hard-wearing material is perfect for outdoors, soft to the touch, kind to the environment.

Alongside the padded main compartment to keep your MacBook safe, there’s also a front pocket at the ready to stow chargers, cables, and other accessories alongside a dedicated, built-in AirTag pocket to keep tabs on your kit.

Features at a glance:

Relaxed fit, Roomy Interior That’s Just the Right Size.

Front Pocket with dedicated slots for chargers, cords, a mouse and more.

Built-in AirTag pocket.

Made with a compact cushioning for protection that avoids bulkyness.

Durable Water-Resistant Outer Shell Fabric Made of Recycled Plastic Bottles.

Soft Lining Made of Recycled Plastic Bottles.

Robust & Luxurious Feel.

Fits Most Popular Laptop Brands out there.

Sizes available for all current MacBooks.

Made with Rich Full Grain leather.

Handmade by expert craftsmen in Spain.

The new Harber London All-Rounder MacBook sleeve comes in two sizes for 13- and 14-inch laptops or for 15- and 16-inch laptops with a $160 MSRP. But that total will drop down in your cart to $136 shipped. Shipping “starts on Friday 6th September 2024.”

