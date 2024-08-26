Anker offers Prime members two braided 6-foot 60W USB-C cables for just $5.50 (Save 45%)

The official Anker storefront over at Amazon is now offering Prime members a 2-pack of its braided 6-foot 60W USB-C Cables for $5.50 shipped. This Prime-exclusive offer takes a pair of cables that usually cost $10 and slashes 45% off. Historically, we’ve seen this offer beaten only one time before, and it was for $0.50 less. I don’t know about you, but that wouldn’t be enough of a difference to hold me back from snatching up a couple of braided Anker cables at $2.75 each. Head below to learn more about these cables.

When using these cables for charging, you’ll be able to refuel devices at up to 60W speeds. According to Anker, this means you can get a “Samsung S23 from 0% to 55% in just 30 minutes.” Best of all, they feature a braided design that’s “proven in strict laboratory tests to withstand up to 10,000 bends.” This is probably why Anker is happy to back them with a 2-year warranty.

This Baseus 140W GaN charger at $52 will pair very nicely with today’s purchase. It offers three Type-C ports, allowing you to put the cords above to work and still have another slot open for business. Both the main deal and the charger are great for travel, but you can get more on-the-go recommendations in our recent 9to5Toys Travel Kit coverage.

High-Speed Compatible: Charge a Samsung S23 to 55% in just 30 minutes when paired up with a compatible Power Delivery charger (charger not included).

Built to Last: Proven in strict laboratory tests to withstand up to 10,000 bends.

Reliable Charging: USB-IF compliant for safe, reliable charging for virtually any USB-C device.

What You Get: Anker 310 USB-C to USB-C Cable (2 pack, 6 ft Braided) , our worry-free 24-month warranty, and friendly customer service.

