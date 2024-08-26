Apple’s AirPods Max are now $150 off with all five colorways now down at $399 via Amazon

Amazon is now offering Apple’s AirPods Max down at $399 shipped. This deal is now live on all colorways to deliver the best price around on the regularly $549 flagship headphones. While we did see a fleeting deal down at $395 on Prime Day as well as a Lightning deal just on the pink set for less than that ($382) shortly thereafter, $399 is otherwise about as good as its gets with a color selection like this. Today’s deal lands within a few bucks of the best prices we have ever tracked at Amazon all-time.

The AirPods Max 2 are expected to see the light of day very soon, perhaps even as soon as Apple’s 2024 iPhone 16 event in just a couple weeks from now. The second-generation Apple over-ears will be seeing a notable overhaul in terms of internals with the introduction of what will most likely be the H2 chip to enable features like Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, and Personalized Volume. These features should also include a new lineup of color options – get even more details right here.

All of that is to say, if you are looking or an upgraded set and don’t mind paying full price – we hope they won’t come in at the same $549 as the current model, but most signs are pointing to the north of $500 range, waiting out the couples weeks is the way to go here.

However, the current AirPods Max are still a great set of headphones, and if it has taken this long to see deals as low as the $399 we are seeing here today, it might take years before AirPods Max 2 see offers like today’s.

The H1-powered active noise cancellation headphones feature direct access to Siri alongside up to 20 hours of battery life with Spatial Audio support. The expected premium build is also at the ready with a stainless steel frame, mesh canopy, anodized aluminum ear cups, and telescoping arms are the highlights here.

Apple AirPods Max feature:

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

