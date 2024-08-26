Apple sells Belkin’s official 15W Pro 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Pad for $80, but it’s now $64 at Amazon

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesBelkin
Reg. $80 $64
Belkin 15W BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad

Not to be confused with its new Qi2 models, Amazon is now offering the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with official 15W MagSafe power down at $63.99 shipped. This deal is live on all four colorways including the new orange and sand options. Regularly $80 and coming within a few bucks of the all-time lows on the latest editions, this is 20% off the going rate and the lowest prices we can find. This particular charger sells for the full $80 directly on Apple’s official storefront

The more colorful models are the real standout options here – it’s not often we see anything other than the standard black and white from the bigger third-party brands when it comes to MagSafe chargers, but the discounted prices are live across the board here. 

You’re looking at a flat 2-in-1 charging surface that can accomodate both your MagSafe-equipped iPhone and a set of AirPods. The MagSafe charger delivers the oficial 15W of juice and the earbuds pad provides 5W of Qi power – also works with other Qi-compatible gear. 

While I tend to prefer the upright MagSafe chargers that hold you’re phone at a better viewing angle on the desktop, as I have said before those can look a little bit awkward in the living room, by the front door, and just about anywhere that isn’t your desktop – I guess they work on the nightstand too for some folks, but I think they can, at times, ruin the overall aesthetics of a well put together sleeping space. Either way, the deals are now live and up for taking on all four colorways. 

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad features:

Get up to 33% faster charging for the iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone 12 series up to 15W with MagSafe — even with the case on. Plus, the 5W Qi pad lets you charge Airpods or another device at the same time. A slim, lightweight design with included 5ft USB-C to USB-C cable makes this the perfect charger for your travels. Slipping easily into your bag or carry-on, the USB-C charger can plug directly into your MacBook or other charging station. A built-in LED light lets you know your device’s charging status; a quick glance ensures you’ll always have a clear indication of your iPhone or AirPod battery life. Constructed with a color matched MagSafe Module to make up its modern, all-black design. This wireless charging pad’s design ethos is inspired by the beauty and functionality of great architecture.

