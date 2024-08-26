Columbia’s Annual Summer Sale takes up to 50% off best-selling PFG items, jackets, more!

The Columbia Annual Sale offers up to 50% off pants, shirts, jackets, and more. Prices are as marked. Columbia Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Washed Out Shorts that are currently marked down to $18 and originally sold for $45. These shorts are available in four color options and the soft cotton material promote all-day comfort. This is a great transitional style for fall because you can easily pair this with polos, sweatshirts, t-shirts, and more. It features multiple pockets to store essentials and they have a 4.3/5 star rating from Columbia customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Super Fade Long Sleeve Shirt $25 (Orig. $50)
- Tamiami II Short Sleeve Shirt $34 (Orig. $45)
- Steens Mountain 2.0 Full Zip Fleece Jacket $36 (Orig. $65)
- Washed Out Shorts $18 (Orig. $45)
- Castle Dale Full Zip Fleece Jacket $25 (Orig. $75)
Our top picks for women include:
- Chill River Wrap Dress $28 (Orig. $80)
- Heavenly Hooded Jacket $75 (Orig. $150)
- Castle Dale Full Zip Fleece Jacket $34 (Orig. $50)
- Kea II Sandals $33 (Orig. $55)
- Sage Lake Long Lined Jacket $60 (Orig. $150)
