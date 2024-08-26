EcoFlow’s 3,600Wh DELTA Pro power station home backup bundle down at $2,375, more options from $899

EcoFlow has launched the third phase of its ongoing Disaster Campaign sale through September 9 that is taking up to $2,648 off its lineup of power stations, bundles, and accessories. On top of the regular discounts, you’ll also find extra ways to save – like the additional 12% off bonus price cut you can receive when spending over $2,000 (applied automatically in your cart). A notable standout for home owners and nomadic campers alike is the DELTA Pro Portable Power Station bundled with a Transfer Switch for $2,375.12 shipped. Normally running you $4,048 most days outside these sales, you’re looking at a combined 41% markdown that saves you $1,673 here. While we have seen this particular bundle go for as low as $2,199 in past sales, most of 2024 has seen prices keep above $2,599, with today’s deal landing as the second-lowest price we have tracked. It’s also currently beating out Amazon’s price too, as its listed at a higher $2,499 rate.

Covering campsite recharges and emergency backup needs alike, the DELTA Pro power station can handle it all with a massive 3,600Wh capacity that can be expanded further up to 25kWh when paired with smart extra batteries and additional power station units. You’ll have 14 output ports to cover device and appliance power needs, with five AC ports, four USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, two DC ports, and a car port. The power station itself can fully recharge in 1.8 hours via a standard wall outlet and in 2.8 hours when utilizing its max 1,600W solar input. You’ll also have the usual smart controls for monitoring its performance and adjusting settings through the EcoFlow app when connected by Wi-Fi or Bluetooth – with it even breaking down your energy habits in order to customize ongoing usage to fit your needs.

The bundled transfer switch gives you plug and play home backup support for your home and/or RV, with the unit itself arriving pre-wired for easier installation. Should a sudden blackout occur in your area, you’ll be able to have immediate continued power for selective appliances/sections of your home. Keep in mind that it is designed for indoor use with the appropriate circuit breaker panels, which you can learn more about here.

There’s tons more power stations, bundles, and accessories that you can browse through here – and be sure to keep your eyes out for the three upcoming EcoFlow flash sales that will offer additional deals within 24-hour windows, scheduled for August 29, as well as September 4 and 8. You’ll find more backup power solutions like these collected together in our Green Deals hub.

Introducing the world’s first portable home battery with an expandable ecosystem for home backup, outdoor recreations, professional production, smart energy management, lower energy bills, and more. The EcoFlow DELTA Pro is the next leap in portable power technology, offering you power security and independence, wherever you are.

