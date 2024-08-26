Hands-on with Solo Stove’s Bonfire 2.0 and fire pit Popcorn Maker – the ultimate cool season accessories

The humid days and sweltering heat are coming to an end soon. For some, that’s a sad realization, but for the autumn lovers of the world, that means bonfire season is on its way. Solo Stove is a well-known and well-loved brand for all things FIRE. Their smokeless fire pits have become a cult classic, and additional accessories for these fire pits are released constantly. Ahead of bonfire season, I had the pleasure of taking the Bonfire 2.0 Smokeless Fire Pit and the Popcorn Maker accessory for a test run. Spoiler alert: I loved them both. Head below for a more detailed look at my days testing these two products.

Review: The Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 and Popcorn Maker

As an autumn lover myself, I’ve sat around enough bonfires to know that the only major downfall of hours around a fire with your friends and family is the smoke. Once it billows into your face and burns your eyes to the point of tears, a once relaxing moment can quickly become unpleasant. I was very curious if the Solo Stove fire pit was as “smokeless” as they claimed. The initial unboxing of the Bonfire 2.0 was a simple and straightforward experience. There are more pieces than I anticipated, but the included instructions made it easy to assemble. The Bonfire 2.0 is a wonderful size – it’s big enough to keep our family of four warm but also small enough that I wouldn’t hesitate to bring it camping. The included carry case makes that even easier. Once I lit that first fire and realized that this fire pit is indeed smokeless, easy to use, portable, and customizable with endless accessories…I was instantly hooked.

Here is a complete breakdown of all the features one can expect from the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 and then keep reading to see how the Popcorn Maker testing went.

SMOKELESS: Bonfire’s double-walled design offers superior airflow and a prime secondary burn for uninterrupted enjoyment in the outdoors. The wood-burning flames get 400° hotter than conventional fires, eliminating smoke and creating fine ashes.

PORTABLE: Ordinary fire pits stay in one spot. Weighing in at only 20 pounds, adventure-ready Bonfire is made to get up and go. With accessories designed to nest inside Bonfire’s burn chamber, you’ll instantly feel at home at any campsite.

REMOVABLE ASH PAN: You don’t need a special tool to clean your fire pit. Bonfire’s new, removable ash pan rests under the removable base plate, catching all that fine ash in one place. Just lift the base plate to remove the ash pan, clean out its contents, and that’s it!

LONG LASTING: Constructed from 304 stainless steel, Bonfire is built to be the last fire pit you’ll ever purchase. The solid, one-piece design creates limitless opportunities to light up for years to come.

ACCESSORIES: lids, surrounds, stands, heat deflectors, carry bags, roasting sticks, handles, storage stations, pellet adapters, camping cookware, pizza oven adapters, cast iron cooktops, and popcorn makers. There is an accessory for everything and everyone.

Once the Bonfire 2.0 was up and running, it was time to take the Popcorn Maker for a spin. I was very excited to give this product a try because popcorn is one of my favorite snacks. It also feeds a crowd, which is amazing for backyard gatherings. Plus, we also take a lot of camping trips and this product feels like the perfect cooking accessory to add to our camping kit. My expectations were high – if you couldn’t tell.

When unboxing, the Popcorn Maker comes in three pieces. The main popping pot is quickly detachable from the long handle for easy cleanup, while the long handle can be separated into two pieces by unscrewing two screws for easy long-term storage. When clicking the handle into place with the pot, you have to ensure that it is all the way in, or else your pot can fall off the handle while using it. The pot’s lid is attached by a hinge and will open on its own when tipped over. It also has a small heat-safe handle in case you need to open the lid on your own. Both the pot and handle feel incredibly sturdy and long-lasting, which is ideal for something you’ll be placing over an open fire over and over again.

When it came time to pop my first batch of popcorn, it was a bit of a learning curve despite the easy instructions. In my first batch, I followed the included instructions, which read:

Let your fire pit burn down to coals and embers, little to no flames are best. High flames increase the risk of burning the popcorn.

Add a thin layer of popcorn oil to the bottom of your popcorn popper. Ensure the oil completely covers the bottom of the pot to provide an even cooking surface.

Add a thin layer of popcorn kernels to the pot until they just cover the bottom (approx. ½ cup). Close the lid.

Using the handle, center the popcorn popper over the fire pit about 1-2 inches above the flame ring.

Once the kernels start popping, shake the popper every 10-15 seconds. Continue shaking the popper regularly until the time between pops drops to 2 seconds.

Carefully remove the popper from the fire pit and, while the handle is still attached, dump the popcorn into a food-safe bowl to stop it from over-cooking. The handle will stay attached even when pouring the popcorn out.

The instructions clearly state to let the fire burn down to coals and embers. On my first test, I was very impatient and started cooking my popcorn when flames were still coming up and out of the pit. Whatever you do, don’t do as I did. Or if you do, hold that pot even farther away. You will burn some of your popcorn if the flames are too hot. I also found that the “thin” layer of popcorn oil wasn’t quite enough to prevent burning, so I prefer adding more than the instructions suggest. ½ cup of popcorn kernels was a little too many once the pot started overflowing slightly on that first test, so I prefer to add roughly ⅓ cup. Dumping the finished popcorn into a bowl has always been easy, and I haven’t had any problems with spillage. The design and usability are pretty spot-on despite my need to adapt the cooking instructions.

After that initial test, a few alterations were made, and every pot of popcorn from there on out was perfect. My kids love the process while we are hanging out outside, plus the popcorn tastes so good – like movie theatre popcorn good, especially with melted butter poured over the top. We’ve seasoned the finished popcorn in sweet and savory seasonings and brought it on camping trips with family and friends, and every time, it’s a major hit. Cleaning has been easy. The pot remains a little sticky after a thorough washing, which is expected from cooking over a fire, and it doesn’t deter me from loving it any less. My only complaint is that it doesn’t come with a carrying case for when I want to bring it places.

Pricing and Availability

The Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 + Stand (as shown above) retails for $279.99 on Amazon and Solo Stove’s Website. However, you can snag the Bonfire 2.0 + Stand today for $259.99, thanks to the Labor Day sales that are running right now. I don’t think that the discounted price will last long, so act fast if you’d like to take advantage. The Solo Stove Popcorn Maker is available on Amazon for $54 or on Solo Stove’s website for $49.99. Want to save on accessories? Use code BOGO30 to get your second accessory 30% off. That coupon code doesn’t last long, either.

9to5Toys’ Take

Although an investment, the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 has changed the game for us and our beloved backyard bonfire moments. Once paired with the Solo Stove Popcorn Maker, it’s a dream – if you ask me. I’m blown away by my Solo Stove’s fire pit when merely used by itself, but once paired with the Popcorn Maker – plus the potential for many more accessories down the road – it’s not hard to see why this company is loved by many. I have my eye on the Cast Iron Griddle Top and the Pi Fire pizza attachment. Can you imagine how epic my backyard gatherings would be then?

