Versatility meets reliability in the EGO Power+ 56V Power Head down at $119 (Reg. $150), more from $169

Amazon is offering a deal just for EGO Power+ loyalists who have been wanting to expand their arsenal with the brand’s 56V Multi-Head System, with the 56V Power Head currently down at $119 shipped. Normally going for $150 most of the time, these Power Heads are hard to find at discounted rates – even harder to find them bundled with attachments, batteries, and chargers a lot of the time too. It’s only seen three different discount periods in 2024, with costs dropping to $119 at the lowest, often after steadily falling from higher rates that keep above $131. Today is another opportunity to snag this equipment at its second-lowest price thanks to the solid $31 markdown, which lands only $9 above its all-time low from 2020. Keep in mind that this deal is only on the Power Head itself, as it comes with no battery or charger of its own, making it great for those who already have the brand’s appropriate 56V ARC batteries. Its carbon-fiber counterpart Power Head can also be found at $169 at the moment.

The 56V Power Head is the driving force of the entire Multi-Head System, arriving with a high-efficiency brushless motor that pairs along with any of the system’s various attachments to provide far greater versatility for tackling different lawncare and gardencare duties around your home and on jobsites. It features a two-speed selector to either dial up or dial down its speed settings, a lock-off button for added safety, and even an adjustable front handle for better comfort and control during long-term usage.

Like its many attachments, its been given an IPX4 water-resistance rating for when those unexpected weather changes while you’re still working – plus, the convenience of switching out the different heads definitely makes it a more manageable system in comparison to needing individual tools with individual motors and multiple batteries to run them all – especially for landscaping businesses.

While the above deal does not include batteries or a charger, there are a few different options currently to get discounted or bundled rates on all the parts you’ll need. First, you can buy the above Power Head alongside this 56V 5.0 Ah Battery starter kit that comes with a charger for $329 more. There’s also a three-piece combo kit that has the Power Head with a 5.0Ah battery, charger, as well as the 15-inch string trimmer attachment and the 8-inch edger attachment all for $399, down from $450. There’s also a few other attachments that are seeing discounts, as well as all the other combo kits, which you can browse through at your leisure here.

EGO Power+ 56V Power Head features:

Pairs with all POWER plus Multi-Head System attachments to make quick work of any yard project

High-efficiency brushless motor delivers long runtimes, low vibrations, and extended tool life

IPX4-rated weather-resistant construction

Two-speed selector

Lock-off button for added safety

Adjustable front handle

Compatible with all EGO 56V ARC Lithium batteries (available separately)

5-year tool warranty

