Alienware AW520H wired gaming headset with Dolby Atmos drops to $60 Amazon low (Reg. $90)

We just spotted a solid deal that drops Alienware’s AW520H wired gaming headset to $59.99 shipped. This is regularly a $90 headset which is now seeing a 33% discount to land at the lowest price we have tracked for it. The AW520H headset has never seen a significant discount and today’s deal lands it $25 below its previous all-time low. Both black and white variants of the AW520 headset are down to their lowest prices, so head below for more details to see if you want to snag one of them for your gaming setup.

The Alienware AW520H is a wired gaming headset that uses an adaptable USB and a 3.5mm connector to work with PCs and other 3.5mm compatible devices. It has a fairly simple design a gaming headset, featuring RGB logo lighting which you can control using the Alienware Command Center software. This particular headset has 40mm Hi-Res certified drivers and it supports Dolby Atmos spatial audio for crisp audio and “pinpoint positional accuracy” while gaming. Other highlights of the AW520H gaming headset include a retractable boom mic with AI-driven noise cancellation, memory foam ear pads with a breathable fabric covering, a suspension headband that lets you find a comfortable fit by moving the inner strap up or down, and more.

Those looking for a wireless alternative can consider the HyperX Cloud III wireless gaming headset at $110. It has spatial audio support and is down from its usual price of $$130.

Alienware AW520H wired gaming headset features:

Experience rich, clear sound with Hi-Res certified drivers and Dolby Atmos spatial audio that makes it feel like you are one with your game.

Adaptable USB and 3.5 mm connections allow you to connect to your PC and other 3.5 mm compatible devices with ease.

Elevate your experience with AlienFX, which syncs with Alienware Command Center to provide a customizable array of RGB logo lighting while the versatile 3.5 mm adapter offers compatibility across platforms.

Find the perfect fit by sliding the suspension headband; change the tension by moving the inner strap up or down.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!