Hyper X Cloud III wireless gaming headset with spatial audio, 120-hr. battery just hit the all-time low at $110

Karthik Iyer -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsHyperX
Reg. $130 $110

Amazon is offering the HyperX Cloud III Wireless Gaming Headset for $109.99 shipped once the on-page $20 off coupon is clipped. This particular wireless gaming headset with a $150 price tag has mostly been fetching $130 in recent months. Today’s 26% discount on its listed price beats our previous mention from April by $5, landing a new all-time low on Amazon. The wired version of HyperX Cloud III, in case you are wondering, is at $78 on Amazon right now. Continue reading for more details.

The HyperX Cloud III is a PC and PS4/PS5-compatible headset that connects to the source via a 2.4GHz wireless connection. The highlight here is support for Spatial audio “with precise sound localization and virtual 3D sound stage.” The Cloud III headset is also rated to last for up to 120 hours on a single charge, meaning you won’t find yourself charging it all the time. Other highlights of the Cloud III headset include a removable noise-canceling microphone, a durable headband, and onboard volume controls, among other things.

If you don’t mind using a pair of wired headset, then consider Razer’s Kaira X gaming headset at $40, which is down from its usual price of $60. Deals on other gaming gear are waiting for you at our PC gaming deals hub.

HyperX Cloud III Wireless Gaming Headset features:

  • Up to 120 hours of Battery Life: Put on the Cloud III Wireless and you might not have to charge again for weeks. Enjoy up to 120 hours of battery life for gaming, watching anime, or chatting on a single charge.
  • Comfort is King: Comfort’s in the Cloud III’s DNA. HyperX signature memory foam in the headband and ear cushions wrapped in soft, premium leatherette make for a plush, comfortable fit all around.
  • Audio Tuned for Your Entertainment: Angled 53mm drivers have been tuned by HyperX audio engineers to provide an optimized listening experience that accents the dynamic sounds of gaming.
  • Upgraded, Crystal-Clear Detachable Microphone: Captures high-quality audio for clear voice chat and calls. The noise-cancelling mic has a built-in mesh filter to further reduce disruptive sounds. It also features an LED mic mute indicator.
  • Durability, for the Toughest of Battles: The headset is flexible and features an aluminum frame so it’s resilient against travel, accidents, mishaps, and your ‘level-headed’ reactions to losses and defeat screens.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
HyperX

About the Author

Karthik Iyer

Karthik Iyer is a writer at 9to5Toys, serving recommendations and deals on PC, games, computing parts, and other gaming accessories.
New low knocks SteelSeries’ 360-degree spatial au...
Best price of the year hits Razer’s Kaira X wired...
Tackle Back-to-School and beyond with a Costco Gold Sta...
Murf’s Labor Day sale takes $1,000 off its Fat Mu...
Amazon offers Lacoste apparel, shoes, and accessories f...
Free up cabinet space and make your kitchen smart with ...
Goal Zero’s Yeti 1000X portable power station fal...
Journey Labor Day sale up to 40% off: iPhone 15 cases, ...
Load more...
Show More Comments