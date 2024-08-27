Baseus’ 20,000mAh 65W USB-C power bank with metal shell drops to $39 Amazon low (Reg. $60)

Courtesy of the official Baseus storefront on Amazon, you can score its 4-port 65W 20,000mAh Power Bank in blue for $38.59 shipped once you clip the on-page 30% off coupon and enter promo code 88SG7TC4 at checkout. This is regularly a $60 power bank, meaning today’s deal delivers a solid 35% discount. With $21 in savings, this particular power bank is now fetching the best price to date, undercutting our previous mention from earlier this month by $2. Head below for more details about this power bank.

This Baseus power bank stands out from many others on the market with a metal shell instead of plastic, offering a premium fit and finish to go with your devices. It also packs a massive 20,000mAh battery, using which you can power multiple devices while on the go. It sports two USB-A, one Type-C, and a micro USB input port, so you can essentially charge up to three devices simultaneously. The Type-C port delivers up to 65W output, whereas the two USB-A ports top out at 30W each. This power bank sports a display to showcase the remaining battery, current output, and more, and it also comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box.

If you don’t fancy a metal build and an integrated display, then check out Belkin’s 20,000mAh BoostCharge USB-C power bank at $28, down from its $40 usual price. There’s more where this deal came from, so be sure to check out our smartphone accessories hub to find other charging gear, stand, and more.

Baseus 4-Port 65W 20,000mAh Power Bank features:

Substantial 65W PD output means it can charge your laptop “in a pinch” by USB-C. It supports all quick charge technologies, utilizing the PD technology to quick charge your laptops and smartphones with this portable charger power bank.

Achieve peak performance with a strapping 65W PD charging adapter–fully recharge the USB C battery pack about 1h 40 min, 2X-3X faster than other 20W/30W/45W input portable power bank.

20000mAh battery bank can power your iPhone 15 from 0% to full 3.6 times, Galaxy S23 Ultra 3 times ,iPad Pro 1.8 times and MacBook Pro 13” 0.9 times. It’s perfect for your travel and business trip.

