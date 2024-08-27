Belkin’s 20,000mAh BoostCharge USB-C power bank now starts down at $28

While you can still score the 10,000mAh model starting from $22.50, Amazon is also now offering the 20,000mAh Belkin BoostCharge USB-C Portable Charger power bank starting from $27.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35 (on both). This one carries a regular price tag at $40 and is now up to 30% off. While we have seen some colors more regularly sitting in the $30 to $35 range as of late, others have been bouncing back and forth between the discounted listings and the full sticker price since first landing on Amazon earlier this summer.

While we have certainly seen power banks with this sort of capacity for less – there are plenty of charging deals waiting over in our smartphone accessories hub (and below), some folks prefer the more brand name third-party accessory makers and that’s where these Belkin power banks come in to play.

They are, for the most part, just your average power banks available in a range of colors with a 20,000mAh battery housed inside. They feature a USB-C port for both input and output as well as a pair of USB-C jacks so you can juice up three devices at a time. The USB-C port can output a max of 15W while the USB-A tops out at 12W – the internal battery, according to Belkin, can provide “78 hours of additional battery life to your smartphone.”

LED indicators on the side let you know how much power remains as well as the charging status, and you’ll receive a 6-inch USB-C cable for close proximity charging action.

Twelve South debuted the “world’s smallest 2-in-1 MagSafe charger” today with the 15W Qi2 ButterFly SE, and you can scope out more power deals below:

Belkin BoostCharge USB-C Portable Charger features:

This BoostCharge power bank lets you simultaneously charge up to 3 devices with a USB-C port and 2x USB-A ports. Get a dependable charge to your iPhone or android. Pre-charged and ready to use, with 20,000 mAh of power delivering 78 hours of additional battery life to your smartphone. A 6-inch USB-C to USB-A cable is included so you can start charging compatible devices right away! The BoostCharge 3-Port Power Bank can charge 2 devices via USB-C 15W max shared and another device via USB-A output 12W max, providing simultaneous charging for smartphones, tablets.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!