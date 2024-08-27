Best price yet hits Anker’s first MFi 30W Zolo power bank with two integrated charging cables at $29

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAnker
First deal $29
Anker’s 10,000mAh Zolo power bank dual cable

While we are still tracking Anker’s 10,000mAh Zolo power bank with the built-in USB-C cable down at $20, we also just spotted a deal on the dual-cable model. Anker’s says this is its very first “MFi-certified 30W dual-cable power bank” and its official Amazon storefront just dropped the price down to $28.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $35. This one just landed on Amazon over the last few weeks with a $36 price tag, but we are now tracking the first deal on three colorways to deliver a subsequent Amazon all-time low. 

This one, outside of the dual-cable action, is very much like the more affordable $20 model mentioned above. However, it delivers a far more versatile setup that can support the whole family on-the-go to some degree. You’ll find MFi-certified Lightning and USB-C cables integrated right into the design – this means you can fast charge Samsung Galaxy gear, the latest iPhone models, iPads new or old, and your friend or family member’s previous-generation iPhone too. 

Alongside the two built-in cables, this model features additional USB-C and USB-A ports so you can charge up to four devices at once. 

It carries a 10,000mAh battery inside alongside up to 30W of power output that is capable of taking a “iPhone 15 to 58% or a Samsung S24 to 53% in just 30 minutes.”

And just remember, you can still score a pair of 6-foot braided Anker USB-C cables for just $5.50 Prime shipped right now. Go grab a couple right now before the price jumps back up – everyone can use a couple more of these at a price like this. 

Anker’s dual-cable 30W 10,000mAh Zolo power bank features:

  • Dual Cables Built-In: Charge effortlessly with dual built-in cables, including an MFi-certified Lightning cable and a USB-C cable. These cables are tested to last over 10,000 bends for long-lasting use.
  • 30W High-Speed Charging: Enjoy more time on the go without waiting around for your devices to charge with 30W power. Boost an iPhone 15 to 58% or a Samsung S24 to 53% in just 30 minutes.
  • 10,000mAh Portable Power: Perfect for travel, this compact power bank weighs only 7.65 oz. It provides 2 full charges for an iPhone 15, keeping your adventures powered without the bulk.
  • Charge 4 Devices at Once: Enjoy multi-device charging anywhere with built-in USB-C and Lightning cables, a USB-C port, and a USB-A port.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Anker

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Just $65 adds an extra 24-inch MSI Pro FHD 100Hz monito...
Today’s best iOS price drops: Lovecraft’s U...
VOLTME’s new 240W 6-port USB-C charger satisfies ...
Twelve South unveils ‘world’s smallest 2-in-1 M...
Score one of the best prices yet on the Super Mario RPG...
Dick’s Sporting Goods Golf Flash Sale takes up to...
Samsung’s brand new 180MB/s 1TB Pro Plus microSD ...
Come tune-in to today’s Nintendo Direct Partner a...
Load more...
Show More Comments