Best price yet hits Anker’s first MFi 30W Zolo power bank with two integrated charging cables at $29

While we are still tracking Anker’s 10,000mAh Zolo power bank with the built-in USB-C cable down at $20, we also just spotted a deal on the dual-cable model. Anker’s says this is its very first “MFi-certified 30W dual-cable power bank” and its official Amazon storefront just dropped the price down to $28.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $35. This one just landed on Amazon over the last few weeks with a $36 price tag, but we are now tracking the first deal on three colorways to deliver a subsequent Amazon all-time low.

This one, outside of the dual-cable action, is very much like the more affordable $20 model mentioned above. However, it delivers a far more versatile setup that can support the whole family on-the-go to some degree. You’ll find MFi-certified Lightning and USB-C cables integrated right into the design – this means you can fast charge Samsung Galaxy gear, the latest iPhone models, iPads new or old, and your friend or family member’s previous-generation iPhone too.

Alongside the two built-in cables, this model features additional USB-C and USB-A ports so you can charge up to four devices at once.

It carries a 10,000mAh battery inside alongside up to 30W of power output that is capable of taking a “iPhone 15 to 58% or a Samsung S24 to 53% in just 30 minutes.”

And just remember, you can still score a pair of 6-foot braided Anker USB-C cables for just $5.50 Prime shipped right now. Go grab a couple right now before the price jumps back up – everyone can use a couple more of these at a price like this.

Anker’s dual-cable 30W 10,000mAh Zolo power bank features:

Dual Cables Built-In: Charge effortlessly with dual built-in cables, including an MFi-certified Lightning cable and a USB-C cable. These cables are tested to last over 10,000 bends for long-lasting use.

30W High-Speed Charging: Enjoy more time on the go without waiting around for your devices to charge with 30W power. Boost an iPhone 15 to 58% or a Samsung S24 to 53% in just 30 minutes.

10,000mAh Portable Power: Perfect for travel, this compact power bank weighs only 7.65 oz. It provides 2 full charges for an iPhone 15, keeping your adventures powered without the bulk.

Charge 4 Devices at Once: Enjoy multi-device charging anywhere with built-in USB-C and Lightning cables, a USB-C port, and a USB-A port.

