Score a flagship OnePlus 12 smartphone with a FREE pair of $180 Buds Pro 2 at $800, or w/o at $150 off

Update: While you can still score a FREE set of $180 OnePlus Buds Pro 2 buying the unlocked OnePlus 12 direct, Amazon has now dropped the straight up cash disuocnt on the smartphone itself down to $649.99 shipped on the 256GB model and $749.99 shipped on the 512GB model – there’s now free buds here, but the out of pocket price is $50 lower.

Alongside the new low we spotted this morning on the OnePlus Buds 3, we are now tracking a solid discount on its flagship OnePlus 12 Android smartphone. You can now score the elevated 512GB OnePlus 12 at $799.99 $749.99 shipped in Silky Black or Flowy Emerald via Amazon, down from its regular $900 price tag. However, you’ll also find the same deal directly from OnePlus with your choice of FREE add-ons: the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 ($180 value) or the OnePlus Adventure Backpack ($70 value). While we did see this phone drop to $750 in one color for a short time last month, considering the bonus up to $180 in value today, you’re looking at one of the best effective price tags yet.

With today’s deal, you’re essentially scoring a 512GB handset for the price of a 256GB entry-level on top of the value of the freebie add-ons. This is easily one of the best opportunities we have tracked to date to score what we called “simply the best value in an Android flagship” after going hands-on on February.

You’ll find a complete breakdown of what the OnePlus 12 can bring to your setup right here, but some highlights would have to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and the 6.82-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of brightness. The internal battery supports the full 15W power we have come to expect in a good smartphone, not mention one of the best paint jobs in the business – I love the red Crimson Shadow treatment on the new OnePlus Open, but the Flowy Emerald is still a favorite of mine.

If you’re set on your phone for right now, the aforementioned price drops we are tracking on the OnePlus Buds 3 and Buds Pro 2 at up to 33% off are waiting right here for you.

OnePlus 12 features:

Pure Performance: The OnePlus 12 is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, with up to 16GB of RAM. The improved processing power & graphics performance is supported by the latest Dual Cryo-velocity VC cooling chamber, which improves thermal efficiency & heat dissipation.

Brilliant Display: The OnePlus 12 has a stunning 2k 120Hz Super Fluid Display, with advanced LTPO for a brighter, smoother, and more vibrant viewing experience. With 4500 nits peak brightness, enjoying your content is effortless anywhere.

Powered by Trinity Engine: The OnePlus 12’s performance is optimized by the Trinity Engine, which accelerates various softwares to maximize the performance of your device. These include RAM-Vita, CPU-Vita, ROM-Vita, HyperTouch, HyperBoost, and HyperRendering (visit the official product page for more information).

