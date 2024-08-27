Just $65 adds an extra 24-inch MSI Pro FHD 100Hz monitor with slim bezels to your workstation (Amazon low)

Image showing a render of MSI Pro 1080p monitor.

We just spotted a deal that drops the 24-inch MSI Pro MP2412 FHD monitor to $64.99 shipped on Amazon. This is regularly a $95 panel which is now seeing a solid 32% discount. That’s straight up a $30 discount on a 1080p display that’s already quite affordable. It’s $20 cheaper than its previous low from earlier this year, so head below for more details to see if you want to snag one for your workstation as a secondary monitor.

The MSI Pro MP2412 is a simple-looking monitor with a minimal design, sporting slim bezels on three sides and a relatively thicker one at the bottom with the MSI logo. This 24-inch display with a 1080p resolution supports up to 100Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. The 100Hz panel may not impress the hardcore enthusiast gamers with high-end rigs, but casual gamers will find plenty of value here. Notably, it’s also good to be used a secondary display for your work or gaming setup. Other highlights of the MSI Pro MP2412 monitor include FreeSync and HDR support, a TUV-certified panel with eyesight protection, and a 3-year warranty, among other things.

If you are looking to add more peripherals to your workstation today, then don’t miss Epomaker’s EP84 Plus 75% mechanical keyboard at $30, down from its usual price of $60.

MSI Pro MP2412 FHD 100Hz monitor features:

  • Perfect 23.8” screen size for the programming, coding & website design workspace
  • TÜV certified anti-flicker, less blue light display protects your eyesight and keeps your eyes healthy
  • 100 Hz refresh rate & 1ms (MPRT) response time provides a better viewing experience
  • Check if your eyes have to take a nap with Eye-Q check function
  • Ergonomic software, Display Kit, provides the most convenient tool, the proper color & display mode to you while working with it everyday
  • Enjoy the vivid brightness and darkness with a 4000:1 contrast ratio
  • Keep the flexibility for your different devices with multiple input sources: HDMI™ port and DP port

