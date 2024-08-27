At just $30, it’s hard to go wrong with this 75% wireless mechanical keyboard with hot-swap switches (50% off)

Courtesy of Epomaker’s official Amazon storefront, you can now score its EP84 Plus 75% RGB mechanical keyboard for $29.99 Prime shipped. Folks without a Prime membership can dodge the shipping fee by checking out with items worth $35 or more in the cart. Regularly fetching $60, this budget mechanical keyboard is now seeing a solid 50% discount to land at the best price we can find. This already affordable mechanical keyboard is $30 cheaper than its usual going rate today, so head below for more details to see if you want to snag one for your setup.

The Epomaker EP84 Plus is a mechanical keyboard featuring a 75% layout with arrow keys and the function row on top. This particular keyboard comes with a hot-swappable PCB, using which you can swap out the brand’s pre-installed “Mulan” linear switches for pretty much any 3- or 5-pin mechanical switches. The EP84’s PCB also supports tri-mode connectivity via Bluetooth, a 2.4GHz dongle, and a USB-C cable, and it works well with a variety of devices including Mac, Windows, Android, and more. Other highlights of the Epomaker EP84 Plus mechanical keyboard include RGB lighting, pre-installed PBT Keycaps, and an included USB-C cable and a keycap puller, among other things.

If you are shopping for more desk accessories today, then don’t forget to snag Lenovo’s Legion Gaming XL mousepad at just $6, down from its $18 listed price. More accessories and gaming peripherals for your desk are ready and waiting at our PC gaming deals hub.

Epomaker EP84 Plus mechanical keyboard features:

The EPOMAKER EP84 Plus is a versatile 75% mechanical gaming keyboard that has been meticulously crafted for ultimate performance and user convenience. Its compact layout includes essential keys such as the arrows, home clusters and the F row. It is ideal for typists who appreciate the efficiency of space and desire a minimalist setup.

Aesthetically, the EP84 Plus doesn’t disappoint. The color theme inspired by the Bauhinia flower, which is white and light purple. This theme name encapsulates the delicate and attractive color scheme of the Bauhinia flower, exuding a sense of elegance and tranquility. In the meanwhile, the keycaps are high-quality dye sublimation, so as to resist shine, wear, and oils, maintaining their sleek appearance and feel even after long-term use.

A 5-pin/3-pin hot swappable PCB means you won’t need to solder it when replacing the switch. Each switch can be swapped out for a different type, allowing us to personalize the keyboard’s feel to the exact preference. Whether you’re a fan of a tactile bump or a smooth linear action, Epomaker switches can cater to your needs. Additionally, switches have been meticulously designed for longevity and durability, ensuring a reliable typing experience for years to come.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!