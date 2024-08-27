Lenovo’s Legion Armored backpack is ready for your laptop, keyboard, more at the $60 low

Amazon is offering Lenovo’s Legion Armored 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop Backpack at $59.99 shipped. That’s straight up a $20 discount on a backpack which regularly fetches $80. Today’s deal lands this 17-inch laptop bag with dedicated compartments at a price that matches this year’s lowest on Amazon. This backpack hasn’t dipped below the $60 mark in over a year, and it’s within $13 of its all-time low on Amazon. Head below for more details.

This Legion Armored backpack is big enough to hold up to 17-inch laptops or even full-sized gaming keyboards. In addition to the main compartment for your laptop, this backpack also comes with a secondary slot with multiple pockets that let you protect and organize your gear properly. The highlight of this backpack, however, is the high-density EVA molded front shield which is lined with water-resistant PU fabric. Not only does it give the backpack a nice shape, but it also protects your gear from impact. This Lenovo Legion Armored backpack also comes with back padding, along with adjustable shoulder and chest straps for added comfort.

Lenovo Legion Armored backpack features:

Spacious interior – the dedicated PC compartment fits gaming laptops up to a whopping 17. 3″. Perfectly placed pockets provide quick access to your tools when you need them

Unbeatable durability – Protect your favorite gear with an ultra-tough, high-density EVA molded front shield lined with water-resistant PU fabric

Unwavering comfort – This laptop backpack comes equipped with back padding, ventilation, and adjustable shoulder and chest straps that provide comfort that never quits

Sleek style – With its neat and sleek design, the Legion 17″ Armored backpack II beautifully combines gaming performance with style that fits any situation

