Lexar debuts new 7,400MB/s Play 2280 Gen 4 SSD for PS5 and PC, 4TB variant now available at $380

After launching its ARMOR 700 portable SSD earlier this year in June, Lexar is now back with another storage drive. Today, the brand is debuting its new Play 2280 SSD for the PS5 with blazing-fast speeds and an included heatsink. Lexar is debuting the 4TB variant of its Play 2280 PS5 SSD today at $379.99 shipped on Amazon, with two more storage variants on the way. Head below for a closer look and more details.

Lexar debuts new 7,400MB/s Play 2280 Gen 4 compatible with PS5

Lexar’s new Play 2280 SSD is designed specifically for Sony’s PlayStation 5 console. It boasts a sequential read speed of up to 7,400MB/s and a sequential write speed of up to 6,500MB/s. That, in case you’re wondering, is well above the 5,500MB/s sequential read speed that Sony recommends for its PS5 console. Lexar’s new drive is a standard PCIe 4.0 SSD in the 2280 form factor, meaning you can also use it in desktops and laptops with a 2280 M.2 slot. It also features HMB and SLC Dynamic cache which deliver improved performance, accelerated data access speeds, and enhanced overall responsiveness when used with a PC.

Folks who are picking up the Lexar Play 2280 SSD to use with their PS5 don’t have to worry about fitting an aftermarket heatsink as it comes with one pre-installed out of the box. It just weighs 59 grams and comes with a five-year limited warranty.

Only the 4TB variant of Lexar’s Play 2280 is available right now, with a 2TB and an 8TB model set for release later this year in Q4. The 4TB Lexar Play 2280 is available on Amazon for $379.99 shipped.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!