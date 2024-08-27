NIU’s class 3 BQI-C3 Pro e-bike makes commuting easy with a 90-mile range at $1,299 low (Reg. $2,200)

Best Buy is offering the NIU BQi-C3 Pro e-bike for $1,299 shipped. Normally going for $2,200 most days, we’ve seen five previous one-day discounts on this model in 2024 so far, first dropping costs to $1,500 on Valentine’s Day, followed by two in April and one in May that all saw things go further to the $1,300 low. June brought about the new $1,299 low which returns here today as a $901 markdown. You can learn more about this e-bike by heading below the fold or by reading through our hands-on review over at Electrek.

Coming in three colorways, the NIU BQI-C3 Pro arrives via sporting a 750W rear hub motor paired with dual 48V 10.0Ah batteries, giving the e-bike a travel range of 90 miles and maxing out at 28 MPH. It fully recharges from empty in just five hours, and settings can be monitored and controlled via the companion app thanks to NIU’s smart control technology that has been carried over to this model from its popular lines of electric scooters.

It cruises onto the scene with some extra features to enhance the ride too, with add-ons like the kickstand, integrated rear cargo rack, fenders for both wheels, an LED headlight and taillight, puncture-resistant tires, and a 3.5-inch TFT color display for real-time readouts of its performance and battery levels. All the wiring is internally routed for a cleaner and more sleek look, while the motor carries an IP65 waterproof rating and the battery carries a higher IP67 rating.

You can head over to our Green Deals hub for more e-bike and e-scooter discounts, with big brands throwing Labor Day and Back to School sales, giving you plenty of opportunity to add a reliable model to your commute.

NIU BQI-C3 Pro e-bike features:

With a capacity of 920Wh, the BQi-C3 Pro’s swappable dual batteries will carry you up to 90 miles – a range that is incomparable at this price. Designed with the whole riding experience in mind, the BQi-C3 Pro features clean, simple lines and colors and a deep step through frame that is safe and stable for riders of all sizes. Suggested height 5’2″- 6’6″. Completely integrated dual batteries hide within the frame of the BQi-C3 Pro, only highlighted by the paint job. It’s a clean, minimalist design that goes as well with any outfit. Oh, it’s raining? No problem. The BQi-C3 Pro is rated IP45 water resistant*, with built-in fenders to keep your shoes clean and your feet dry while you power through those puddles. Even Better, The battery is rated IP67 while the motor is rated IP65. Stop quickly and safely with front and rear disc brakes, and use the integrated Halo light and Tail Light to see and stay visible, even in the dark of night.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!