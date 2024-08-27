Score Logitech’s popular MX Keys Mini Keyboard for your Mac workstation at the $68 low

Update: Amazon has dropped Logitech’s MX Keys Mini in silver to $67.73 shipped. This is the lowest price we have tracked for this variant. The Graphite and Rose variants are fetching $80 and $79 today, respectively. Head below for more details.

Amazon is now offering the Logitech MX Keys Mini Keyboard in silver for $78.77 shipped. The same keyboard in both Graphite and Rose are also down to $80 today on Amazon. Regularly fetching $100, this popular low-profile keyboard is seeing a solid $21 discount right now to land at one of the best prices we have tracked on Amazon. At $79 with a 21% discount, it is now within $10 of its all-time low price. The Graphite variant at $80 is also back to its lowest price from June, whereas the Rose variant is also fetching its best price of the year.

Logitech’s MX Keys Mini is a compact keyboard with a 65% layout, and it supports wireless connections via Bluetooth and the business-ready Logi Bolt USB wireless receiver. It’s a low-profile keyboard that features backlit keys, and it can connect with up to three devices across different operating systems using Bluetooth Low Energy. Other highlights of the Logitech MX Keys Mini keyboard include a 10-day battery life with regular usage with backlight and USB-C charging, among other things.

Logitech MX Keys Mini keyboard features:

Perfect Stroke Typing with Smart Keys: Type on keys shaped for your fingertips, with voice to text Dictation, Mic Mute/Unmute, and Emoji keys. Compatibility: Compatible with Logi Bolt USB Receiver (not included) . Logi Bolt wireless products will not pair with other Logitech USB receivers. A layout designed for effortless precision, with a minimalist form for an ergonomic keyboard that’s portable and can travel wherever you get work done. The wireless keyboard’s backlit keys light up the moment your hands approach, and automatically adjust to suit changing lighting conditions

