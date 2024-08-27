Toss out the messy soil for AeroGarden’s Harvest indoor hydroponic garden down at $85, more from $53

Amazon is offering the AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden for $84.95 shipped. Recently fetching $100 on average after falling from its original $150 MSRP, this model has mainly spent 2024 keeping between $80 and $120, with occasional rises back up near its MSRP. Today it’s coming in with a $15 markdown ($65 down from its original pricing) that drops it down among its lowest prices – landing $16 above the all-time low from May of last year.

A great addition to kitchens where herbs are always needed or especially for those who don’t have the outdoor space for a typical garden setup, the Harvest indoor hydroponic garden tosses out the soil in favor of growing your favorite vegetables, herbs, or flowers within a spacious grow deck suspended over a water bowl. You’ll be able to grow up to six different plants at once up to 12 inches tall, with a full spectrum 20W LED grow light that includes an automatic on/off timer to mimic natural sunlight that “helps plants germinate up to 5x faster than in soil.” It features a touch-sensitive illuminated digital display panel to adjust the settings, with a built-in reminder for when to add water and plant food – plus, a vacation mode to keep everything healthy while you’re out of the house for long periods. It includes a 3-ounce bottle of liquid plant food and a Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit that will allow you to grow Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil, and Mint.

As a cheaper alternative for those on a tight budget, you’ll also find the smaller AeroGarden Sprout model discounted to $53. With this device you can instead grow up to three plants as tall as 10 inches, complete with a 10W LED grow light. Like the above model, this one also comes with a Gourmet Herb Seed Pod kit to get you started.

You can find more handy devices that help you live a greener lifestyle collected together in our Green Deals hub, or check out our home goods hub for more deals on kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

AeroGarden Harvest Hydroponic Indoor Garden features:

INDOOR GARDENING MADE EASY: Enjoy abundant harvests year round with the AeroGarden Harvest, an indoor hydroponic gardening system that grows your favorite vegetables, herbs, or flowers in water without the mess of soil

ROOM FOR 6 PLANTS: This compact countertop garden features a spacious grow deck and water bowl so you can grow 6 different live plants at once, all up to 12 inches tall

HIGH-PERFORMANCE GROW LIGHT: The full spectrum 20W LED grow light with an automatic on/off timer mimics natural sunlight to help plants germinate up to 5x faster than in soil

FEATURES AND BENEFITS: Our indoor garden’s touch-sensitive illuminated control panel reminds you when to add water and plant food, making for a simplified, worry-free gardening experience

WHAT’S INCLUDED: The AeroGarden Harvest comes with a 20W LED grow light system, power adapter, one 3 oz. bottle of liquid plant food, and the Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit featuring Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil, and Mint

