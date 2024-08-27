Twelve South unveils ‘world’s smallest 2-in-1 MagSafe charger’ – the new 15W Qi2 ButterFly SE

Today we are getting a new Twelve South travel charger. The new ButterFly SE 2-in-1 Qi2 Travel Charger for iPhone and Apple Watch is the latest edition of the brand’s already available Butterfly 2-in-1 USB-C MagSafe model that we know and love – it was just showcased in our first-ever 9to5Toys Travel Kit feature, but this time with 15W Qi2 charging action. Going up for pre-order today, it comes in three new colorways and lands with an even lower price tag.

New ButterFly SE travel charger from Twelve South

I am personally a big fan of the original ButterFly charger, and it appears we are getting much of the same with the SE model, albeit with some new paint jobs and Qi2 action that brings the price down.

I described recently in 9to5Toys Travel Kit, the ButterFly is a smaller travel charger. It comes in the form of an anodized aluminum puck of sorts that unfolds to reveal a MagSafe charging pad for your iPhone on one side and an Apple Watch charger on the other – it will also charge a pair of AirPods too. A single USB-C port connects it to the wall outlet, providing an ultra-compact night stand charger small enough to fit in any travel kit and powerful enough to keep you charged up the entire time you’re away.

You can even sort of flip the two sides around in reverse to provide a more upright stand of sorts, with the iPhone magnetically attached on one side and a set of AirPods on the other (as seen below).

It is a particularly elegant travel solution and nearly perfect if you ask me – I might prefer if it had more weight to it to provide stability on the tablet top or night stand, but that in many ways might defeat the ready to go anywhere travel nature of the device overall. And it might not necessarily be ideal at home for some, but it can certainly be used anywhere you can find an outlet

The whole thing is getting even more compact with the new SE model – according to Twelve South, the new ButterFly SE is the the “world’s smallest 2-in-1 MagSafe charger.”

Now with certified Qi2 15W charging on the MagSafe side of things, it also ships in three colorways this time as opposed to the silver metal vibes on the original. That includes black, white, and pink, each with a matching braided USB-C cable.

Twelve South ButterFly SE 2-in-1 Qi2 Travel Charger features at a glance:

Available in 3 new colors – Black, White and Pink

Compatible with iPhones with MagSafe (12+), Apple Watch (all series) and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

Includes a color-coordinating braided USB-C charging cable

Use with any 20W+ USB-C Power Adapter (not included)

The new ButterFly SE 2-in-1 Qi2 Travel Charger is set to go up for pre-order today at $99.99 and will begin shipping on September 16. It is now live on the Twelve South site for pre-order and we expect the Amazon listings to follow suit shortly.

