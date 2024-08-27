Not upgrading to iPhone 16? Save up $300 on unlocked iPhone 15 models (Amazon Renewed Premium)

Update: Many of the deals below are now back and have dropped a touch lower starting from $689 on iPhone 15 and $997 on the Pro Max in unlocked condition. Details below in original post.

Today we are tracking some solid price drops and new lows on Amazon Renewed Premium iPhone 15 handsets. One of the most notable offers here has the unlocked iPhone 15 Pro Max with the 256GB of storage starting at $996.83 shipped in Blue Titanium, and my personal favorite, the Natural treatment. This handset sells directly from Apple in new condition for $1,199 and typically sells for $1,099 or more in Amazon Renewed Premium condition. Today’s deal is $200 under the new price and delivering a new all-time low on the renewed units. It is also worth mentioning that Apple does not sell the iPhone 15 in its official online refurbished store.

More Amazon Renewed Premium iPhone 15 deals:

While the iPhone 16 is fast approaching now, folks not looking to upgrade at full price might want to consider the premium renewed options here. All things considered, deals like this on the 15 Pro Max are rare at best and these are some of the better renewed options out there – certainly the cream of the crop from Amazon.

Amazon Renewed Premium program delivers better quality devices than the typical options with a like-new treatment and a full 1-year warranty:

Amazon Renewed is your trusted destination for pre-owned and refurbished products that are inspected and tested to work and look like new. Any repairs are made with Apple components that are new, or reused and in like-new condition. The products will have minimal to no signs of wear, no visible cosmetic imperfections when held 12 inches away, batteries with at least 80% capacity relative to new, and may arrive in a brown or white box with relevant accessories (no headphones included) that may be generic.

Everything you need to know about iPhone 16 is waiting over on 9to5Mac and you’ll find some highlights down below:

iPhone 15 Pro Max features:

6.7inch Super Retina XDR display. ProMotion technology. Always-On display. Titanium with textured matte glass back. Action button

Dynamic Island. A magical way to interact with iPhone. A17 Pro chip with 6-core GPU

Pro camera system. 48MP Main | Ultra Wide| Telephoto. Super-high-resolution photos (24MP and 48MP). Next-generation portraits with Focus and Depth Control. Up to 10x optical zoom range

Emergency SOS via satellite. Crash Detection. Roadside Assistance via satellite

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!