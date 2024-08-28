Aiper’s Seagull Pro cordless robot pool cleaner hits floors, walls, and waterline for new $500 low (Reg. $750+)

Amazon is now offering the best deal we’ve seen on Aiper’s Seagull Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner at $499.99 shipped. Normally going for $750, with Aiper’s website starting it at a higher $900 MSRP, this 2024 model has been seeing more discounts with increased frequency as the year has progressed. After starting the year off at $620, its been steadily dropping in price until a one-day sale in June finally hit the former $510 low. Today, that price has been undercut with an even greater $250 markdown that is carving out a new all-time low going forward.

Summer may be nearing its end, but for those who live in year-round swimming climates or folks with heated pools, this deal is certainly not one to be overlooked. Aiper’s 2024 Seagull Pro (also written as SG Pro) is the first across the brand’s lineup to be given a quad-motor system that sports dual draining motors, as well as dual suction motors for a more efficient, more powerful, and more encompassing pool cleaning experience – plus, none of the tangling heaps of hoses that comes with standard cleaners.

These four motors work together with its WavePath navigation tech to provide more expansive coverage by shifting the focus from just your pool’s floor to its walls and even the waterline too – able to tackle any and all pools up to 1,600 square-feet in size. Its battery delivers a 150-minute runtime in which it can filter and clean the water at a flow rate of 80 gallons-per-minute. The navigation system also ensures that over time, as the unit learns the ins and outs of your pool, it will regularly devise the most efficient routes so as to better conserve its battery.

Be sure to head over to our smart home hub for other autonomous cleaning units – particularly to add to your home’s interior, like the Roborock Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop with an Auto-Empty Dock that is still benefitting from a $490 markdown at its lowest price to date. You can also find manual cleaning solutions, like Dyson’s popular and highly-rated V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum that is currently $120 off, collected together in our home goods hub.

Aiper Seagull Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner features:

Meet the Aiper’s Seagull Pro, the strong pool vacuum cleaner that saves you time, money and makes life easier. Features a quad-motor system and WavePath Navigation Technology, it cleans your entire pool, including the floor, wall and waterline.

The world’s strongest cordless robotic pool cleaner is equipped with a powerful quad-motor system that utilises up to 200W of power to filter 80 gallons of water per minute. This allows the cleaner to collect and trap more debris, including leaves, dirt, pebbles and sticks, and more.

This pool cleaner has 4-wheel drive, so it can climb your pool wall easily and scrub the waterline effectively. You can choose from three cleaning modes to control how and where you clean, so you can target those pesky trouble spots in your pool.

WavePath Navigation lets the pool vacuum work in a fixed pattern rather than a random one. It covers more of the pool and uses less energy. The cordless design means you won’t have to deal with tangled cords or complicated accessories. Just drop the pool vacuum in the pool and get back to enjoying your free time while Aiper takes care of the cleaning.

Buy with confidence! The Aiper Seagull Pro comes with a 2-year warranty and a hassle-free service. The top access filter basket means you don’t have to take the pool cleaner apart to get rid of the debris. Just give it a quick rinse with a hose to keep things simple. Make the most of your pool and enjoy the pleasure it brings!

