Go, go go! Secure an Amazon refurb set of Apple AirPods Max at just $130!!!

Update: This deal has sadly jumped back up in price…we will keep an eye out in case it returns.

Okay so, you can grab a sweet $150 price drop on brand new condition AirPods Max right now, but we just spotted a wild refurbished listing that can net you a set for just $129.99 shipped. They are currently sitting as temperorqrly out of stock, but you can secure a set now anyway if you’re quick. This is an official Amazon listing, that ships directly from the retailer and delivers the flagship Apple over-ear headphones in “Refurbished – Excellent” condition at a frankly insane price. You’re looking at regularly $549 pair of premium headphones on sale for $129.99 shipped – some folks might not be into the refurbished thing, and we get it, but $130?! Crazy price. Grab them while you can still secure a pair.

More details on Amazon refurbished listings:

This product is inspected, tested, and refurbished, as necessary to be fully functional according to Amazon Renewed standards.

Cosmetic Condition: Excellent

Screen: No scratches

Body: No signs of cosmetic damage (scratches, dents, and other) are visible when the product is held 12 inches away.

Functional Condition: Fully Functional

Battery: >80% of original battery life

Accessories: Generic or original equipment manufacturer accessories and packaging provided.

Guarantee: 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee

Product will be restored to its original factory settings and will be in one of the following cosmetic conditions Premium, Excellent, Good or Acceptable

Apple AirPods Max feature:

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

