Upgrade your gaming rig with Hisense’s 144Hz U7 mini-LED Google Smart TV at $1,700 low ($500 off)

Be it for the 2024 NFL season or some of the major game releases landing right now and this holiday season, if you’re looking to upgrade your smart TV, we have some solid deals on value-packed models from TCL and Hisense right now. One such offer is on the 2024 model Hisense 85-inch Class U7 Series mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV down at $1,699.99 shipped. This is a regularly $2,200 display that just debuted over the last few months and is now seeing a deep $500 price drop. Also live over at Best Buy, this is a whole lot of TV for $1,700 considering it’s a higher-end 2024 144Hz model, just keep in mind we do have some 85-inch 120Hz TCL models at lower prices right now too.

Nonetheless, the smart TV deals are flying right now for Labor Day and today we are highlighting the new 85-inch U7 Series mini-LED model from Hisense.

This one takes things up a notch with a 144Hz Game Mode Pro refresh rate alongside VRR tech AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Auto Low Latency Mode, and Low Latency MEMC that “virtually eliminate screen tearing and controller input lag in your play.”

From there, you’ll find Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos alongside support for Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and Amazon Alexa smart home gear, built-in Google Assistant voice command action, Apple AirPlay casting, and four HDMI 2.1 inputs.

More Hisense U7 deals:

Hisense U7 mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV features:

Experience the latest in backlight technology. Mini-LED Pro is big on little details with Up to Peak Brightness 1500 for detecting stars in the night sky. Add in the Full Array Local Dimming Pro and every game, show and movie comes into crisp focus. Once you see the darkest darks, whitest whites and brightest brights, there’s no going back. See color like you’ve never seen it before. QLED Quantum Dot Technology, significantly broadens the range of color you perceive to create over a billion individual shades. So, you can soak up every wave of the Caribbean Sea and every brushstroke of the desert sunset.Level up your gaming. The 144Hz Game Mode Pro is designed with the technology you need to get on the leaderboard.

