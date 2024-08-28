Refresh your space with Govee’s Alexa Mini Smart Air Purifiers down at $31 (38% off)

Karthik Iyer -
AmazonHome GoodsSmart HomeGovee
38% off $31

Courtesy of the official Govee Amazon storefront, you can now score its Mini Air Purifier in white for $31.19 shipped once you clip the on-page $10 off coupon. That’s straight up a $19 discount on an air purifier that regularly fetches $50 on Amazon. Today’s 38% discount marks a new all-time low, beating out our previous mention from March by $4. Head below for more details.

The Govee Smart Air Purifier Mini can cover a 376-square foot space with its 360-degree air inlet and it comes with three speed settings. It sports a HEPA filter that can capture “99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in size, removing pet dander, hair, pollen, odors, smoke, and other particles in the air.” This smart purifier also has a built-in aromatherapy function, which you can use by adding a few drops of your favorite essential oils to the fragrance pad located behind the air outlet. What’s also great about this smart air purifier is that you can control it via the companion app or just your voice through Alexa.

If you are shopping for more smart home goods today, then consider picking up Govee’s 96-foot smart outdoor string lights at $65 instead of its $100 usual price.

Govee Mini Air Purifier features:

  • Preset Custom Mode: You can pre-set 3 different switch times for the fan speed based on your preferences and create custom combinations. It will run at the corresponding fan speed level during the designated times to meet your customized purification needs.
  • Quiet Operation: This portable air purifier operates with a noise level as low as 24dB in sleep mode. It can create a tranquil and relaxing bedroom environment while providing reliable air purification effects. Enjoy fresher air while sleeping without interruption.
  • Auto Mode: Pair with GoveeLife Air Quality Monitor to activate automatic mode, the purifier can intelligently adjust the air speed based on the ambient PM2.5 condition. Note: GoveeLife Air Quality Monitor H5106 is sold separately.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Smart Home Govee

About the Author

Karthik Iyer

Karthik Iyer is a writer at 9to5Toys, serving recommendations and deals on PC, games, computing parts, and other gaming accessories.
Cast an elegant glow on the wall with Govee’s Sma...
Free up cabinet space and make your kitchen smart with ...
These three popular Tesla and J1772 EV adapters from Re...
Tested: Spigen’s new 3-in-1 Apple-certified MagSa...
Make your dentist proud with Waterpik’s Aquarius ...
Shokz debuts new Open Run Pro 2 bone- and air-conductin...
Android game and app price drops: King of Fighters, Mys...
Rare deal drops Logitech’s Wave Keys ergonomic ke...
Load more...
Show More Comments