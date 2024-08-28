Refresh your space with Govee’s Alexa Mini Smart Air Purifiers down at $31 (38% off)

Courtesy of the official Govee Amazon storefront, you can now score its Mini Air Purifier in white for $31.19 shipped once you clip the on-page $10 off coupon. That’s straight up a $19 discount on an air purifier that regularly fetches $50 on Amazon. Today’s 38% discount marks a new all-time low, beating out our previous mention from March by $4. Head below for more details.

The Govee Smart Air Purifier Mini can cover a 376-square foot space with its 360-degree air inlet and it comes with three speed settings. It sports a HEPA filter that can capture “99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in size, removing pet dander, hair, pollen, odors, smoke, and other particles in the air.” This smart purifier also has a built-in aromatherapy function, which you can use by adding a few drops of your favorite essential oils to the fragrance pad located behind the air outlet. What’s also great about this smart air purifier is that you can control it via the companion app or just your voice through Alexa.

If you are shopping for more smart home goods today, then consider picking up Govee’s 96-foot smart outdoor string lights at $65 instead of its $100 usual price.

Govee Mini Air Purifier features:

Preset Custom Mode: You can pre-set 3 different switch times for the fan speed based on your preferences and create custom combinations. It will run at the corresponding fan speed level during the designated times to meet your customized purification needs.

Quiet Operation: This portable air purifier operates with a noise level as low as 24dB in sleep mode. It can create a tranquil and relaxing bedroom environment while providing reliable air purification effects. Enjoy fresher air while sleeping without interruption.

Auto Mode: Pair with GoveeLife Air Quality Monitor to activate automatic mode, the purifier can intelligently adjust the air speed based on the ambient PM2.5 condition. Note: GoveeLife Air Quality Monitor H5106 is sold separately.

