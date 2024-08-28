Holiday and year-round illumination awaits with Govee’s 96-foot smart outdoor string lights at $65 (Reg. $100)

The official Govee storefront over at Amazon is now offering its 96-foot Smart RGBIC Outdoor String Lights for $64.99 shipped after the on-page $35 off coupon has been clipped. Usually sold for $100, this deal takes 35% off the top to sweeten the pot. Today’s deals is in line with some of the best pricing we’ve tracked. The absolute lowest price was $58, but that hasn’t happened since November. This makes now a great time to cash in and upgrade the look of your outdoor space. Learn more about this string light set down below.

It doesn’t matter if you want to be well prepared for the holidays or simply want to cast an elegant glow year round, this versatile string light kit from Govee is ready and waiting. Using the Govee app, you can dial in your preferred color scheme, set up a schedule, tweak brightness, and the list goes on. I’m a huge fan of this look, and an even bigger fan of being able to control everything from the palm of my hand.

Cash in on even more smart light discounts when you scoop up four Linkind Edison smart bulbs with Matter at $35. You’re looking at under $9 each here, which is pretty impressive with basic Edison bulbs clocking in around $6 each and aren’t smart, and definitely aren’t compatible with Matter. Finally, be sure to also check out Eve’s Siri-controlled HomeKit Flare orb lamp with Thread at $75.

Govee 96-foot Smart RGBIC Outdoor String Lights features:

  • Creative DIY Mode: With 16 million vivid colors and 47 vibrant scene modes, Govee outdoor lights will shine your garden decor scenery. Upload a photo then Govee Home app will recognize colors and apply to the Halloween decorations outdoor.
  • RGBIC Lighting Effect: Set each led light bulb to a different color, showing more than one color at a time. Enhance personalized outdoor Halloween decorations with vibrant colors and help your patio stand out.
  • Music Sync Mode: Dance the night away as the outdoor lights for patio react to your songs via the integrated mic. With the patio lights outdoor waterproof don’t only hear your music, but live it with beautiful dynamic lighting.

