Organize your work surface with elago’s new MagSafe folio desk board at $28

We feature a ton of tech around here, and all of the accessories that go along with it, but I’m not sure we have ever showcased something quite like this new elago Smart Magnetic Desk Mat Folio. This is a simple desk add-on that can be used to organize the plethora of magnetic accessories many of us have collected over the years and still use on a regular basis. Now available for purchase on Amazon starting at an accessible $28 price tag in two colorways, head below for more details on the elago Smart Magnetic Desk Mat Folio.

elago’s new MagSafe folio desk board

There’s no tech built-in here, there’s no Bluetooth, and no Qi2 charging action. This is just a simple but seemingly effective little accessory that can be used to create a sort of heads-up organization system on the desktop – you know like you might do with the fridge in the kitchen, just in a form-factor suited for your desk to accomodate your MagSafe accessories and more.

It is made with a 4-layer setup: a microfiber backing followed by a fiber glass support, then the metal plate to support the magnetic action, and a vegan leather wrap on the outside. The whole thing sort of folds up folio-style to allow it to stand at attention and present a magnetic face to support, well anything magnetic – MagSafe wallets, magnetic phone chargers, and this sort of thing.

While it can be used on its own, it is part of the rest of the affordable elago desk accessory lineup. It magnetically attaches to the brand’s $38 Smart Magnetic Desk Mat and you can even pick up a 3-pack of its silicone Magnetic Cable Ties at $11 to affix cables, post-it notes, and more to the Smart Magnetic Desk Mat Folio we are featuring here today.

While there are certainly other desk organization systems out there, some arguably for more elegant like the wood desk drawers we reviewed recently from Oakywood, this is an interesting and somewhat unique piece of kit that won’t break the bank.

The new elago Smart Magnetic Desk Mat Folio is now available for purchase on the brand’s official Amazon storefront starting at just $28 in black and stone colorways.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!