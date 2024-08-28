Rare deal drops Logitech’s Wave Keys ergonomic keyboard with comfy palm rest to $53 Amazon low

Karthik Iyer -
Amazon
New low $53
Image showing a person typing on Logitech's Wave Keys keyboard.

We are now tracking a deal that drops Logitech’s Wave Keys Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard down to $52.99 shipped on Amazon. This is regularly a $60 keyboard that hasn’t seen many discounts since its debut last year besides a few drops to the $58 mark. Today’s 12% discount knocks it $3 below its previous all-time low, marking the lowest price we have tracked for this keyboard in the Off White finish. Head below for more details.

The Wave Keys is a membrane keyboard sporting a wavy design that lets you rest your hands in a natural position as you type. Its curved keyframe design is “Ergo-certified,” and it also comes with a cushioned palm rest with memory foam for added comfort. The Wave Keys is compatible with a variety of operating systems including Windows, macOS, iPadOS, and ChromeOS, and it connects with the source via Bluetooth or the Logi Bolt receiver. Other highlights of the Logitech Wave Keys keyboard include up to 3 years battery life with included 2xAAA batteries, built-in tilt legs to adjust the typing angle, and more. You can learn more about the experience of using this keyboard in our Logitech Wave Keys review.

If you’d rather use a regular keyboard instead of an ergonomic one, then consider checking out Logitech’s MX Keys Mini at $67.73, down from its $100 usual price.

Logitech Wave Keys keyboard features:

  • Compact keys: Wave Keys’ compact size allows you to bring your mouse closer to your body, resulting in a more natural shoulder position compared to a full size keyboard
  • Type in comfort all day long: The wavy design of this compact keyboard places your hands, wrists and forearms in a natural typing position
  • More palm support, less pressure: A cushioned palm rest with memory foam supports you all day long and gives you more wrist support (1)
  • Smoother days, your way: Personalize your Wave Keys experience using the Logi Options+ App, where you can choose shortcuts that save time and keep your work flowing (2)
  • Ergo-certified: The Wave Keys Ergonomic Keyboard has been designed and tested according to criteria set out by leading ergonomists and is approved by United States Ergonomics
  • Connect with Bluetooth or the Logi Bolt Receiver: Use Easy-Switch to switch between laptop, tablet and phone (compatible with Windows/macOS/iPadOS/ChromeOS); up to 3 years battery life (3)

Logitech

