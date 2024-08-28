Razer just unleashed its first pro-grade Xbox and PC wireless controller with Hall Effect sticks, score the new Wolverine V3 Pro now

Razer’s new Wolverine V3 Pro controller just hit the market as its first gamepad with Hall Effect joysticks. It also happens to be Razer’s first fully wireless controller for Xbox consoles, though it’ll also work well with PCs. The Razer Wolverine V3 Pro controller is now available for $199.99 shipped on Amazon. Head below for more details and a closer look at this new esports-grade gamepad.

Razer Wolverine V3 Pro wireless controller with Hall-Effect sticks now available

One of the highlights of Razer’s new Wolverine V3 Pro controller is that it features Hall effect joysticks that not only eliminate the potential for stick drift but are also more accurate than conventional analog modules. Razer is also using its proprietary HyperTriggers for quick response times on the buttons. This controller also features extra bumpers for claw-grip players, and you’ll also find an eight-way floating D-pad along with the regular set of face buttons.

As far as the connectivity options are concerned, the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro can communicate with your PC or Xbox console via a USB dongle over a 2.4GHz wireless connection. You can, of course, use it in wired mode using the included 10-foot braided cable. In fact, the wired mode is recommended for serious gamers as it lets you use the Tournament Mode that nets a 1000Hz polling rate. Other highlights of the new Wolverine V3 Pro controller include rubberized grips, RGB lights on the front Razer logo, and an included carrying case, among other things. Razer also includes two swappable thumbstick caps for good measure.

In addition to the wireless Wolverine V3 Pro controller, Razer has also launched the Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition, which is essentially a $100 wired version of the new gamepad. There’s no release date set in stone yet for the Tournament Edition yet, though.

Grab Razer’s new Wolverine V3 Pro wireless controller now for $199.99 shipped on Amazon.

