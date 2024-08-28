Samsung’s tried-and-tested 2TB T7 Shield portable SSD hits one of its best prices today at $150

Folks looking to stock up on storage drives can consider Samsung’s 2TB T7 Shield portable SSD at $149.99 shipped. This tried-and-tested portable drive with a $285 list price has been fetching close to $200 in recent months. We did see this one go for less last year, but this particular model hasn’t fetched anything less than $150 since the industry-wide price hike hit SSDs in 2024. Today’s 47% discount shaves $135 off its list price to match the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon this year. Samsung is matching Amazon’s price today on Beige, Black, and Blue variants at $150.

Samsung’s T7 Shield is one of our favorite 1,050MB/s portable SSDs on the market and it has been 100% reliable for us since we got our hands on it before release. This rugged portable SSD comes with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, and it delivers read and write speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and 1,000MB/s, respectively. It sports a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, and it’s compatible with a variety of devices including Mac, PC, gaming consoles, and more. You can learn more about the drive in our hands-on review that goes over additional details and inputs from our usage.

Elsewhere in the world of SSDs, Lexar has debuted a new 7,400MB/s 4TB Play 2280 Gen 4 SSD for PS5 and PC at $380.

Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD features:

GO THE DISTANCE: Withstand whatever adventure with the wildly reliable T7 Shield; It’s designed for the elements with water1, dust2 and drop3 resistance—all, of course, at lightning speeds

YOUR CONTENT CAPTURED: Take on the project, then transfer all your heavy files within seconds with the USB 3.2 Gen 2 Portable Solid-State Drive; Compatible with PC, Mac, Android devices, gaming consoles and more

SHARE IDEAS IN A FLASH: The T7 is embedded with PCIe NVME technology that brings you fast read and write speeds up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s4, making it almost twice as fast as the T5

MAKE ROOM FOR MEMORIES: Forge your own path with a full range of storage capacities; Keep all your prized files in one place with options from 1TB to 4TB; Pack in more personal content or store your biggest tasks on this palm-sized SSD

