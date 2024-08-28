Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra tablets now up to $350 off from $950, $400 off for Best Buy members

Update: While the $25 gift card offer is no more, Best Buy is now offering up to $350 off Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra tablets with the 256GB model at $949.99 shipped and 512GB configuration at $969.99 shipped. These prices are within $10 of the all-time lows and Best Buy says it is offering up to an additional $50 off for its members: “My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members save up to $400.”

Best Buy is now offering even deeper deals on the super-sized Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra as part of its Tech Fest sale with bonus $25 gift cards attached. The 256GB model is now back down to $939.99 shipped, but the 512GB configuration is where the serious value is here today $959.99 shipped. Regularly $1,200 and $1,320 respectively, this is $260 off on the 256GB and the elevated 512GB model is now seeing a massive $360 price drop. This is significantly lower than the $150 discounts we saw at Samsung recently and some of the lowest prices we have ever tracked. And that’s before you consider the fact that you’re landing a FREE $25 Best Buy gift card with purchase providing you sign up for a free My Best Buy membership before hand.

This is Samsung’s flagship tablet packed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and the 14.6-inch AMOLED 2x display (2960×1848 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate to be exact). The 11,200mAh battery is ready to power all of it including the expandable microSD storage, face recognition, fingerprint security, and the included S Pen.

Google’s Circle to Search tech, of course, is also at the ready – “quickly search for just about anything you see on your Tab, all without switching apps, using Circle to Search with Google” alongside Photo Assist – “provides studio-quality edits for stunning pics, just like that” – and Transcript Assist – “turn your recorded lectures or meetings into written notes and summarize them quickly.”

If the Ultra model is either just too big or too pricey for you, despite the massive deals here today, go scope out the offer we spotted this morning on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE with included S Pen at from $340.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra features:

Galaxy AI is here. Search like never before, let transcript assist take the notes for you, format your notes into a clear summary, and effortlessly edit your photos -all from your tablet, all with AI. With great power comes great productivity. Backed by our mighty Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a long-lasting battery that can keep up with your dynamic lifestyle, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, now with Galaxy AI, redefines how you conquer your to-do list. With the ultra-large 14.6″ screen, you can work like a boss. There’s enough space to open and toggle between multiple windows and collaborate with teammates over video chat.

