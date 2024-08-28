These three popular Tesla and J1772 EV adapters from Rexing are up to 25% off today from $50

Best Buy is dropping the costs on three popular EV charger adapters that we’ve been seeing included more often in randomized Deals of the Day offers. Starting from the lowest of these prices, you’ll find Rexing’s J1772 to Tesla adapter going for $49.99 shipped. It usually goes for $80, with Best Buy’s one-day sales often dropping the price between the $45 low and $50, with today’s deal giving you a solid $30 cut from its tag at the second-lowest price we have tracked. This device arrives rated for a maximum 80A input and a 240V output, letting Tesla drivers gain wider access to level 1 and level 2 EV chargers by using home and portable setups your non-Tesla driving family and friends may have.

Those who drive Tesla’s S, 3, X, or Y EVs can also add Rexing’s CCS to Tesla adapter to their glove boxes for $150, down from $200. While we have seen this go for $100 in the past, there’s no telling how long of a wait until that deal rolls back around, so this $50 markdown is still a solid 25% off deal. With this handy addition you’ll be able to charge up at over 5,000 CCS level 3 fast charging stations across the country at up to 250kW or 250A speeds.

And for the opposite side of things, non-Tesla drivers have the chance to snag Rexing’s Tesla to J1772 adapter at $130, down from $160. Any J1772-compatible EV will benefit here, so when you visit family, friends, or even stop off somewhere that has Tesla’s level 1 or level 2 home setups (Airbnbs, for example), you can rest assured that you’ll be able to plug in and recharge at speeds up to 20kW, with it able to handle up to 80A.

Be sure to also check out our past coverage of the permanent price cuts on Tesla’s universal and non-universal Wall Connector Level 2 Hardwired Electric Vehicle Chargers, giving you some good rates to add or upgrade your at-home setup. You can find more EV related gear in our Green Deals hub too, along with other EV deals on e-bikes and e-scooters.

Rexing J1772 to Tesla EV Charger Adapter features:

Reliable adapterJ1772 to Tesla adapter opens up more charging possibilities while on the road. With this adapter, you can charge all Tesla models at any J1772 Level 1 or Level 2 charging station.

Improved charging optionsConnect SAE J1772 chargers to your Tesla vehicle with our compact and thoughtful Tesla charger adapter, providing access to more charging stations for your Model 3/Y/S/X or North American Charging Standard (NACS) EV.

Maximize compatibilityIncrease the number of chargers available for your Tesla with the adapter’s compatibility with Level 1 and Level 2 charging stations.

PortableDesigned to be lightweight, small, and easy to travel with. Small enough to store in the glove compartment of your vehicle.

Rated for safety and performanceWith a maximum rating of 240V AC, and 80A, this adapter is designed to provide reliable and efficient charging for your Tesla. It operates safely in temperatures ranging from -4°F to 140°F (-20°C to 60°C).

Easy setupSimply connect the adapter to the SAE J1772 charger, then connect it to your Tesla vehicle for easy installation.

Built to lastThe adapter has an IP54 rating, protecting it from water sprays, making it suitable for charging your Tesla outdoors. It is also designed for durability and longevity, ensuring it will be a reliable addition to your charging setup.

