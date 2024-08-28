This adapter turns one wall outlet into four and adds additional USB ports for just $8 today (38% off)

Prime members can head to the official TROND storefront on Amazon to snag its 8-in-1 Wall Outlet Extender for $7.64 shipped by entering the promo code 5VU1L7HOJAS7 at checkout. This unit with a $13 price tag has been fetching $10 over the last month. Today’s Prime-exclusive deal, however, delivers a solid 38% discount to shave $5 off its usual price. This is the best price we can find for this unit from a brand we recommend a lot around here.

The outlet extender discounted today is outfitted with four AC outlets, two of which are on the front while the other two are on each side. In addition to two 3-prong and two 2-prong outlets, this outlet extender also comes with three 12W USB-A and a single 15W USB-C port on the top. This is perfect for those who struggle to find outlets to power their gear or appliances and don’t have enough space to add a power strip. This outlet extender neatly sits on the wall without taking space on your desk or the countertop, and it also has a compact form factor which makes it great for travel.

If you’d rather buy a charging station with just USB ports then check out UGREEN’s 200W 6-port GaN charging station for $104, down from its usual price of $130.

TROND 8-in-1 outlet extender features:

8 in 1 Multiple Plug Outlet: The wall outlet extender with 4 electrical outlets and 4 USB charging ports (1 USB-C), you can easily power up to 8 devices at the same time in your daily life, such as cell phones, hair dryers, laptops, shavers

Outlet Extender with USB: The USB outlet extender has 4 USB ports. The total output of the USB port is 3.4A/17W. Each USB-A port is 5V/2.4A max, and 1 USB-C port is 5V/3A max. You can easily charge your phone, tablet, electric toothbrush, and camera with this multi plug wall outlet

Wide Space – Non-Blocking Design: The outlet adapter has two 3-prong grounded outlets. There is a 1.62-inch long gap between them. The grounded outlets face outward and don’t block each other, making them ideal for accommodating large plugs

Compact Outlet Extender: The plug extension outlet features a compact design of 3.8 x 1.7 x 1.1 inches, ensuring it occupies minimal space. It fits conveniently into cosmetic bags, storage bags, suitcases, backpacks, and briefcases, eliminating concerns about bulkiness

Cruise Essentials: The multiple outlet wall plug is designed without surge protection and can be taken on the cruise ship. This wall plug adapter solves our electrical problems on ships and is a lifesaver

