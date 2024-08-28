Score UGREEN’s 200W 6-port GaN charging station to power your entire Apple everyday carry at $104 low

The official UGREEN storefront on Amazon is currently offering its 200W 6-port GaN charging station at $103.99 shipped. This particular charging station was fetching $200 before it dropped to the $130 mark last month. Today’s price drop from the usual $130 price tag delivers a solid 20% discount to land the lowest price we can find for this multi-device charger. Head below for more details.

This is one of the most capable charging stations out there, packing as many as six ports for refueling all of the devices in your everyday carry. You are essentially looking at four USB-C slots joined by a pair of USB-A ports, and you can use them all together to power six devices simultaneously. The GaN technology enables the charger to dish out enough juice for refueling MacBooks, iPads, iPhones, and three other devices all at once. You get shared power output when all the ports are used, but you can get up to 100W output of the USB-C port when it only a single device is plugged in.

Folks looking for a capable portable charger for their everyday carry can consider Baseus’ 20,000mAh 65W USB-C power bank at $39 shipped, down from its usual price of $60.

UGREEN Nexode 200W GaN Charger features:

High speed charging: Fully charge a 16in MacBook Pro in 1,5 hours, with the latest GaN chip, get a charge 3 times faster than your original iPhone charger

6 Ports, all Your devices: Bring efficiency and organization to any desktop, supplies up to 200W of power, charging 3 MacBooks, 2 mobile phones, and AirPods simultaneously

Improved safety: Advanced GaN and SiC chips provide improved heat dissipation, the ThermalGuard system takes temperature readings every 0,5 seconds protecting devices from overheating

Wide compatibility: for MacBook series, Dell XPS series, iPhone 15 14 13 12 series, Galaxy S24 S23 series, iPad, Steam Deck, not support Samsung 45w super fast charging

Efficient energy use: Innovative hybrid power solutions increase power conversion rates to 95%, providing industry leading efficiency and reducing wasted energy

