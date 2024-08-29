Anker’s Eufy X8 Pro robot vacuum self-empties into station for up to 60 days at new $360 Amazon low (Save $290)

Heading over to its official Amazon storefront, Anker is offering one of the best deals we’ve seen on the Eufy X8 Pro Robot Vacuum with a Self-Empty Station for $359.99, after clipping the on-page $40 off coupon. This model is already down from its usual $650 price tag, with the added coupon combining to provide you with a 45% markdown and nearly $300 in savings – all while landing it at a new Amazon low price – $40 above the all-time lowest we’ve direct from the brand. With this deal you can effortlessly expand and increase the cleanliness of your home’s floors, all while getting the most affordable rate that we have tracked from the Warehouse giant – it even currently beats Anker’s website where it is sitting at a higher rate of $400.

Anker’s Eufy X8 Pro robot vacuum arrives ready to take your cleaning routines to the next level. This popular model boasts an impressive twin-turbine 8,000Pa suction power that works in conjunction with its patented detangling roller brush to sweep away the debris on your hard floors and carpets, while keeping hair from tangling up its machinations. It’s been given an iPath navigation system that creates precise maps of your space/home’s layout in order to mark and avoid everyday obstacles, let you track its cleaning routes in real time, and even hit a wider range of dirty areas for a more well-rounded experience.

It also comes with a 2.5L antibacterial dustbin housed within its docking station that the robot will automatically empty itself into upon reaching capacity or finishing its duties. The nice thing about this, aside from its autonomy freeing up your time, is that it can store up to 60 days of debris on average for a 3-person household with no pets, up to 45 days with one pet, and up to 30 days with two pets. As someone who lives with a bunch of shedding animals and humans alike, its robot units like these that have taken the stress out of keeping my floors clear and clean – cause who actually enjoys the feeling of stepping on bits of litter, dirt, leaves, hairballs, and more? Not me!

Be sure to head over to our smart home hub for more autonomous cleaning units – and if you have a pool, whether its heated, you live in a year-round swimming climate, or you want to just get a jump on pool needs for next year – be sure to check out Aiper’s 2024 Seagull Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner that tackles floors, walls, and waterline at a new all-time low price.

Eufy X8 Pro Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Station:

Tangle-Free Roller Brush: Stop cleaning the roller brush manually. eufy robot vacuum X8 Pro’s roller brush has a Pro-Detangle Comb that automatically removes entwined hair after every clean.

Deep Clean With Powerful Suction: eufy robot vacuum X8 Pro’s powerful 2× 4,000 Pa Twin-Turbine suction easily removes pet hair from deep within carpets, leaving them clean and hair-free.

45 Days* Hands-Free Cleaning: X8 Pro’s dust bin is automatically emptied into the station’s 2.5L. Dust and debris is securely sealed inside and only needs replacing every 45 days.

Customizable AI.Map 2.0: Customize your cleaning settings with features such as No-Go Zones, virtual boundaries, and more for a clean that’s tailored to your living space.

Clean Smart With iPath Laser Navigation: eufy robot vacuum X8 Pro creates precise maps of your home to track cleaning routes, avoid obstacles, and unlock a wider range of areas to clean.

