Grab an Apple Intelligence-ready M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM at $500 off today

The new M4 Macs are inbound this fall, but that also means folks waiting on big-time deals for the current-generation gear are in for a real treat. We have been, and are still, tracking impressive price drops on the more affordable M3 MacBook Air models, but if you’re after a massive deal on a far more powerful machine, Amazon has now dropped the 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM back down to $1,999 shipped. Now available in silver and Space Black, this is a regularly $2,499 machine that is also matched over at Best Buy with the same $500 in savings.

The only better option we can find on this configuration comes by way of Best Buy’s “excellent condition” open-box listing that is sitting at $1,907.99, or $591 off. It “works and looks like new,” has been “restored to factory settings,” and comes with the full 1-year warranty.

These offers on the 18GB model also join the same $500 price drop returning on the 16-inch model with 36GB of RAM at $2,399, down from the regular $2,899 list price.

Yes, the new M4 Macs are coming, and quite soon now. This is very much to be considered. But we are looking at a pair of MacBook configurations that will certainly be viable for years to come, and almost certainly won’t show any signs of aging any time soon. They are Apple Intelligence-ready, will receive macOS updates for years to come, and are currently available with a price drop you’re definitely not going to be seeing anytime soon on the new M4 models – it might very well be next summer before we see anything even close to $500 off on those.

While the massive $500 price drop on the 14-inch model is no more – it is now on sale for $1,699, or $300 off, you can still score the base model M3 Pro down at $1,300 (but not for much longer, it looks like it’s about to jump back up in price too).

M3 Pro MacBook Pro features:

The 16-inch MacBook Pro blasts forward with M3 Pro and M3 Max, radically advanced chips that bring massive performance and capabilities for the most extreme workflows. With industry-leading battery life—up to 22 hours—and a beautiful Liquid Retina XDR display, it’s a pro laptop without equal. Now in a new color: Space Black.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!