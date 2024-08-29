Most affordable 15-inch M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM now down at $1,299 (Now even lower)

It has been a busy back to school deal season for Apple gear, and especially the M3 MacBook Air. Amazon has now brought back the $250 price drops on the 15-inch models after jumping up in price on both the 8GB and 16GB models. However, much like we are still seeing with the 13-inch, B&H is once again offering the lowest possible price on the 15-inch model with 16GB of RAM from $1,349 shipped. This is the 16GB of RAM model with a 256GB SSD that carries a regular price tag at $1,499. While that’s $150 off, Amazon only offers the 16GB model with a 512GB SSD, which happens to be back on sale at $1,449 from the regular $1,699 price tag.

Update: Adorama is now offering the 15-inch 16GB/256GB model down at $1,299 shipped with code APINSIDER at checkout.

Both wonderful machines if you ask me, but if you’re looking for the lowest point of entry to the 15-inch models with 16GB of RAM, B&H is where it’s at. Amazon doesn’t even offer this 16GB/256GB configuration.

The 256GB of storage space might not work for some folks, and it might just make more sense to drop the extra $100 down for double the capacity. But considering how popular the 16GB models have been among both staffers and readers around here, surfacing the lowest possible price of entry seems helpful.

B&H is well-trusted source for Apple gear (and a whole lot more). It is indeed an official authorized dealer and ships its machines with the full Apple warranty. And just so we are on the same page, this isn’t some Frankenstein MacBook we are featuring today. The configuration on sale here today is an official one despite Amazon not offering it. You can indeed configure a new M3 MacBook straight from Apple with the 256GB SSD and the 16GB of memory.

And as mentioned above, Amazon has brought back the $250 price drops on just about all of the other 15-inch M3 MacBook Air configurations as well:

M3 MacBook Air 15-inch features:

The M3 chip brings even greater capabilities to the superportable 15-inch MacBook Air. With up to 18 hours of battery life, you can take it anywhere and blaze through work and play. The blazing-fast MacBook Air with the M3 chip is a superportable laptop that sails through work and play. Apple Intelligence helps you write, express yourself, and get things done effortlessly. It draws on your personal context while setting brand-new standard for privacy in AI. Coming in beta this fall.

