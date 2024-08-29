Belkin’s 130W 6-in-1 USB-C GaN dock with 4K HDMI is ready for your workstation at the $112 low

We are now tracking a deal that drops Belkin’s 130W 6-in-1 USB-C Core GaN Docking Station to $111.99 shipped. That’s straight up a $28 discount on a docking station that hit the scene earlier this year carrying a $140 price tag. Today’s 20% discount drops it back to the lowest price we have tracked for it on Amazon. Head below for more details.

The Belkin Core GaN dock would be a solid addition to your setup as it gets you all the essential ports you’d need along with a USB-C that can feed up to 96W power to your laptop. In terms of I/O, you are looking at a 4K 60fps HDMI 2.0 out and a gigabit ethernet port, alongside dual USB-A 3.2 and a single USB-C 3.2 port. What’s also great about this particular dock is that it’s fairly compact and doesn’t take nearly as much space as many other docking stations do. It’s compatible with MacBooks, Windows laptops, and Chromebooks, and it also comes with a long AC power cable.

If you’re using a laptop with just a single monitor, then you might also want to check out WALI’s dual gas-spring metal mount at $50, down from its usual price of $90.

Belkin Connect 6-in-1 Core GaN Dock features:

130W GAN POWER + FAST CHARGING: A built-in PSU and the latest GaN technology help this dock deliver up to 96W of power to your host device, reducing total size while letting you charge devices faster, more efficiently, and safer than competing chargers.

6-IN-1 EXPANSION: This compact, multifunctional Belkin dock provides access to ports that newer laptops no longer accommodate while increasing your productivity with additional USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, and GbE ports, connected through a single connection.

HIGH SPEED USB TRANSFER + HDMI: Enjoy fast & consistent transfer speeds up to 5Gbps from either the USB-C or USB-A ports and spend less time transferring and more time working. Plus, get HDMI support for a single monitor and resolution up to 4K at 60Hz.

