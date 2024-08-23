Free up space on your desk with WALI’s dual gas-spring metal mount at $50 low ($40 off)

The official WALI Amazon storefront is now offering Prime members its Dual Gas-Spring Monitor Mount for $50.39 shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon is clipped. By stacking savings of up to $40 today, Prime members can snag this regularly $90 mount for their desk at a solid price. Today’s 44% discount lands this versatile metal mount at the lowest price we can find. Head below for more details on how this can improve your setup.

This WALI dual gas-spring mount clamps onto your desk and supports up to 19.8 pounds of weight per arm. You can use this mount to secure both a laptop and a monitor to declutter your desk and use the space for other desk accessories. This particular mount is good to hold up to a 32-inch monitor on one arm along with up to a 17-inch laptop on the other. These arms can extend up to 19.9 inches, and you can also adjust its height, tilt, and even swivel to really dial in the position of your laptop and monitor.

If you’re picking this up to declutter your desk, then you can changing its overall look with Aothia’s PU leather pads at only $8, down from its usual $10 price. You can also use all the newfound extra space on your desk for some accessories like Ember’s stainless steel Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 at $90 all-time low price.

WALI Dual Gas-Spring Monitor Mount features:

Fits Laptop/Notebook up to 17.3”, monitor up to 32” and supports weight up to 19.8lbs per arm.The mounting plate (75x75mm and 100x100mm) is detachable and height adjustable

The high-grade arms extend up to 19.9″ long, and rise up to 16″ in height, Dual Monitor Desk Mount arms retract and are easily adjustable on a 16” height pole, providing +/-90° tilt and swivel to change the reading angle, and 360° rotate from landscape to portrait mode

This monitor stand allows using laptop and monitor at the same time without switching screens. The venting holes on laptop tray can prevent your laptop from overheating. Tray with a 9.06 x 10.87-18.58 inch (L x W) shelf and 0.6 inch protruding bottom lip can effectively hold your laptop in place during use

The two-stage locking system applied to 0.39″-3.1″ C-clamp and 0.39″-1.77″ Grommet Base. There is no need to worry about assembly, installation can be completed in 10 minutes

