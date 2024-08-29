ecobee smart home bundle now $120 off: Video doorbell, Siri thermostat, and sensor pack at $370

We have already featured some solid ecobee HomeKit smart home gear deals for Labor Day, but we just spotted the complete package on Amazon at $120 off alongside some additional bundle offers you’ll find below. You can now score the ecobee Total Security and Savings Bundle at $369.97 shipped, down from the regular $490 price tag. This package consists of the Smart Doorbell Camera, a 2-pack of SmartSensors for Doors and Windows, and the brand’s flagship Smart Thermostat Premium. 

You’re essentially looking at one of the brand’s most complete packages with the sensors to keep tabs on windows and door while the Smart Doorbell Camera keeps an eye on your front door. It can send live video feeds to the onboard display on the Siri-equipped Smart Thermostat Premium while it is helping to manage your HVAC system – more details on this right here

While you will find the rest of the individual ecobee Labor Day deals below, just keep in mind, you would be paying at least $409 for all of the gear in the bundle highlighted above if you purchase everything separately – and that’s with the deal pricing. 

ecobee Total Security and Savings Bundle features:

  • Enhance your smart home and make your devices work better together. Save video evidence in case of emergency, reduce home insurance costs by up to 10%, and get faster 911 responses. Get 1 free month of Ecobee Smart Security when you register your devices.
  • Reduce your heating and cooling costs by 26% annually and breathe easier with air quality monitoring.
  • Get smart notifications when your doors or windows are opened or closed
  • Industry-leading, head-to-toe field of view, so you can see everything – day or night. With Smart Focus, auto-pan allows for a closer, clearer view of visitors or packages at your door with an expansive 175° vertical and 187° diagonal field of view.
  • Full HD resolution with 1080p HDR so you don’t miss any important details. You can even use two-way talk to answer your door and talk to your guests from anywhere, live through your smartphone or tablet.

