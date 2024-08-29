It’s hard to beat LISEN’s brand new collapsible 3-in-1 Qi2 15W MagSafe Charging Station at $40 ($60 off)

The official LISEN storefront on Amazon is now offering its brand new 3-in-1 Qi2 MagSafe Charging Station for $39.99 shipped once you clip the on-page 10% off coupon and enter promo code 6DPA54G7 at checkout. This is a brand new charging station that just hit the scene last month carrying a $100 price tag. Today’s combined deal lands as the first major discount that knocks a solid $60 off its price tag, marking a new all-time low that’s simply too good to ignore. Head below for more details.

This LISEN charging station stands out from many other chargers out there with its 3-in-1 setup for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods (or pretty much any other wireless charging earbuds). What’s also impressive about this particular charging station is that it can be collapsed to make it pocketable and easy to throw in your EDC or backpack for travel. The main Qi2 charging pad for your iPhone delivers a max of 15W power and supports both landscape and portrait orientations. Beside that is a charging puck for your Apple Watch, whereas the charging pad for your earbuds is right behind the main pad.

This particular unit doesn’t come with a wall charger, though, so head over to our smartphone accessories hub to pick up a charger and other gear. Apple’s official 20W USB-C power adapter is down at $14 today from its $19 usual price on Amazon.

LISEN 3-in-1 Qi2 MagSafe charging station features:

Savor the convenience of our 15W magsafe charger, Qi2 certified for a reliable and rapid energy boost. Imagine your iPhone 15 reaching 60% in the time it takes to enjoy a full breakfast. In the same 30 minutes, both your Apple Watch and AirPods charge up to 47%, ready to accompany you through the day’s adventures.

Elevate your charging experience with a sleek, all-in-one solution that charges your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously. Enjoy the added benefit of an adjustable stand for an optimal viewing angle during charging charging station for multiple devices apple (For the best results, use the recommended 30W USB-C PD wall charger)

Our ultra-compact wireless charging station is designed for life on the go, weighing in at a mere 6.9 oz and folding down to the size of a deck of cards. It’s so lightweight and compact that it slips effortlessly into any small backpack without taking up any noticeable space. Carry the convenience of magsafe wireless charger with you wherever you go, making it the ideal travel companion for your devices

