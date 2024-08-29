Scoop up some official Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapters down at the $14 Amazon low today

We feature loads of deals on charging gear around here, just about all of which deliver a better value than Apple’s in-house chargers in terms of price over output wattage. Having said that, there’s just something about the Cupertino designed solutions and some folks just prefer to have a  fleet of first-party gear over the others. We get it. And that’s why today’s Amazon all-time low on the official Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter down at $14 is worth a mention. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. This is a regular $19 charger that is now over 25% off the MSRP to deliver the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. 

We have seen these little 20W adapters go for a few bucks less at places like Woot, but now you can throw one (or more) in your Amazon order at just $14 Prime shipped to expand your fleet of all-white Apple accessories. 

There’s not a ton to write home about here beyond that. It is indeed just your typical Apple 20W charger that can come in handy if you need some extras, or just to throw in your EDC for on-the-go action. It features a single USB-C output. 

If you however don’t have a penchant for the first-party charging gear, head over to our smartphone accessories hub for loads of other options that are now on sale:

Apple 20W USB‑C Power Adapter features:

  • The Apple 20W USB‑C Power Adapter offers fast, efficient charging at home, in the office, or on the go.
  • Pair it with iPhone 8 or later for fast charging — 50 percent battery in around 30 minutes.
  • Or pair it with the iPad Pro and iPad Air for optimal charging performance.
  • Works with all iPhone, AirPods, iPad and Apple Watch models
  • USB-C wall charger only, charging cable sold separately.

