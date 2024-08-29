Massive 50% discount hits SteelSeries’ Arctis Nova 7 FaZe Clan spatial audio headset at $95

We are now tracking a deal that drops SteelSeries’ FaZe Clan Limited Edition Arctis Nova 7 wireless gaming headset to $94.99 shipped. Today’s offer courtesy of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day serves an impressive 50% discount on a headset that regularly fetches $190. This limited FaZe Edition headset is now fetching $84 less than the regular version on Amazon, where it has never dropped below the $100 mark. This is the lowest price we can find for this headset which is currently fetching a higher $209 directly at SteelSeries’ online store.

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 is a wireless headset that connects to PC and consoles via Bluetooth or a 2.4GHz receiver. It features Neodymium magnetic drivers and supports 360-degree spatial audio for full immersion. It is also compatible with Tempest 3D Audio and supports AI noise canceling. This limited edition model comes with a custom finish on the headband to match FaZe Clan colors. Other highlights of the Arctis Nova 7 headset include support for dual audio streams using which you can connect your smartphone for calls, up to 38 hours of battery life on a single charge, and more.

If you don’t mind using a pair of wired headsets for gaming, then consider checking out Alienware’s AW520H headset with Dolby Atmos at $60. The white variant of this particular headset is still down at $60 from its usual price of $90.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 FaZe Clan Edition features:

NEODYMIUM MAGNETIC DRIVERS — These drivers create an ultra-detailed soundscape of crystal clear highs, pinpoint mids, and deep bass for your space journey

DUAL AUDIO STREAMS — Connect your mobile device directly for on-the-go audio or mix in calls or music with your game audio.when at home.

MULTI-PLATFORM WIRELESS — Instant, lossless wireless on your PC, PlayStation, Switch or tablet with a portable USB-C dongle (USB-C to USB-A cable also included).

38-HR BATTERY LIFE — Quickly jump back in with USB-C Fast Charge, giving 6 hours of play after a 15 min charge

360° SPATIAL AUDIO — Hear everything from every direction for full immersion and situational awareness; compatible with Tempest 3D Audio.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!