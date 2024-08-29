Massive 50% discount hits SteelSeries’ Arctis Nova 7 FaZe Clan spatial audio headset at $95

Karthik Iyer -
Best BuyBest PC Gaming DealsSteelSeries
$190 $95
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 wireless headset.

We are now tracking a deal that drops SteelSeries’ FaZe Clan Limited Edition Arctis Nova 7 wireless gaming headset to $94.99 shipped. Today’s offer courtesy of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day serves an impressive 50% discount on a headset that regularly fetches $190. This limited FaZe Edition headset is now fetching $84 less than the regular version on Amazon, where it has never dropped below the $100 mark. This is the lowest price we can find for this headset which is currently fetching a higher $209 directly at SteelSeries’ online store.

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 is a wireless headset that connects to PC and consoles via Bluetooth or a 2.4GHz receiver. It features Neodymium magnetic drivers and supports 360-degree spatial audio for full immersion. It is also compatible with Tempest 3D Audio and supports AI noise canceling. This limited edition model comes with a custom finish on the headband to match FaZe Clan colors. Other highlights of the Arctis Nova 7 headset include support for dual audio streams using which you can connect your smartphone for calls, up to 38 hours of battery life on a single charge, and more.

If you don’t mind using a pair of wired headsets for gaming, then consider checking out Alienware’s AW520H headset with Dolby Atmos at $60. The white variant of this particular headset is still down at $60 from its usual price of $90.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 FaZe Clan Edition features:

  • NEODYMIUM MAGNETIC DRIVERS — These drivers create an ultra-detailed soundscape of crystal clear highs, pinpoint mids, and deep bass for your space journey
  • DUAL AUDIO STREAMS — Connect your mobile device directly for on-the-go audio or mix in calls or music with your game audio.when at home.
  • MULTI-PLATFORM WIRELESS — Instant, lossless wireless on your PC, PlayStation, Switch or tablet with a portable USB-C dongle (USB-C to USB-A cable also included).
  • 38-HR BATTERY LIFE — Quickly jump back in with USB-C Fast Charge, giving 6 hours of play after a 15 min charge
  • 360° SPATIAL AUDIO — Hear everything from every direction for full immersion and situational awareness; compatible with Tempest 3D Audio.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
SteelSeries

About the Author

Karthik Iyer

Karthik Iyer is a writer at 9to5Toys, serving recommendations and deals on PC, games, computing parts, and other gaming accessories.
Best price of the year hits Razer’s Kaira X wired...
9to5Toys Battlestation Weekly – The best deals and ne...
Hyper X Cloud III wireless gaming headset with spatial ...
Hands-On: Razer Kraken V4 headset is smaller, sounds gr...
ecobee smart home bundle now $120 off: Video doorbell, ...
Motorola’s 2024 Edge smartphone with curved display a...
This 4-pack of Samsung SmartTag 2 item trackers is back...
Official Apple iPhone 15 Pro Clear MagSafe Case falls 4...
Load more...
Show More Comments