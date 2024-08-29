Samsung now offers up to $1,900 off its 120Hz The Frame smart TVs with deals from $550

Samsung is running some big-time Labor Day sales right now, first with the up to $2,200 in savings on its smart fridges and appliances, and now we are moving over to its lauded The Frame smart TVs. Alongside notable deals on other sizes and the still perfectly capable previous-generation models down below, we are starting with the latest 75-inch LS03D 4K The Frame QLED Smart TV down at $2,299.99 shipped directly from Samsung. However, you will also find this model for a couple bucks less over at Amazon right now where it is sitting at the $2,297.99 all-time low. Regularly $3,000, this is at least $700 off, the lowest we can find, and the best we have seen at Amazon. Both retailers allow you to configure the Frame with an add-on bezel in various colors, but it is not necessary – this is really more of an aesthetic thing.

Everyone knows the drill with these Frame TVs by now. You’re looking at a traditional smart 4K display with a 120Hz refresh rare and all of the usual fixtures of a good smart display (Alexa voice command action is built-in here). But, on top of that, they are made to blend in to your home’s decor with a picture frame-like aesthetic that can display gorgeous works of art in between movies, TV shows, and gaming via the Samsung Art Mode.

The latest versions feature the anti-reflection matte display, but the only real difference between these and the previous-gen models on sale below is the more energy efficient power saving action.

Previous-model Samsung The Frame deals:

2024 model Samsung The Frame deals:

Samsung The Frame smart TV features:

Transform your QLED 4K TV into your own art exhibit with modern art, classic art pieces or your own personal photos when you’re not watching your favorite shows. Enjoy more visibility with 100% Color Volume with virtually no light reflection, night or day; The premium Matte Display Film limits light distraction by reducing glare from your shows, contents & works of art. Match your TV to your own style with colorful bezel options; The magnetic bezel is easy to snap on, making design updates a breeze – whatever your aesthetic, mood, or occasion. Hang The Frame flush against the wall like a real art piece; Less gap between your TV and wall means you get a sleeker look.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!